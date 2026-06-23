Gabler Aktie

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WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

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23.06.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy

23.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy
 

  • Contract valued at approximately EUR 6 million for secure underwater communications and data transmission
  • Further strengthens the Group’s position in the Subsea Communication & Data business area
  • Project implementation to commence immediately following contract award
  • Initial revenues expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2026


Lübeck (Germany), 23 June 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”) an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data, and Subsea Power, has secured a contract valued at approximately EUR 6 million through its subsidiary develogic. The contract underscores Gabler’s strong market position in safety-critical communication and data systems for maritime applications, further strengthens the Subsea Communication & Data business area, and reflects the continued strong demand across the markets served by the Company. Project implementation will commence immediately following contract award, with initial revenues expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2026.

The contract comprises the delivery of an innovative solution for secure underwater communications as well as the collection, transmission, and processing of data in maritime operating environments. The objective is to expand the capabilities of existing platforms through the flexible integration of external systems and to unlock new applications for maritime and subsea operations.

David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG, commented: “This contract highlights the growing importance of advanced communication and data systems for modern maritime and subsea operations. At the same time, it confirms our technological expertise in safety-critical applications. The renewed business from an existing customer strengthens our position in the Subsea Communication & Data business area and demonstrates the differentiation of our solutions.”

To address these requirements, Gabler’s subsidiary develogic develops technologies for secure communications, connectivity, and data transmission for maritime and subsea applications. For example, additional sensors or external systems can be integrated into maritime operations, while the resulting data can be transmitted and processed reliably. The technology’s high resilience, modular architecture, and adaptability were key factors in the customer’s decision to award the contract to develogic once again.

The contract reflects the continued positive development of the markets addressed by Gabler Group. As of 31 March 2026, the Company reported an order backlog of approximately EUR 376.8 million and operates in markets driven by long-term investment programs in maritime security, critical infrastructure, and defense technologies.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs
VP Investor Relations
E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com

ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.


23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 451 3109 0
E-mail: ir@gablergroup.com
Internet: www.gablergroup.com
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
WKN: A421RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2351324

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351324  23.06.2026 CET/CEST

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