Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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23.06.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy
The contract comprises the delivery of an innovative solution for secure underwater communications as well as the collection, transmission, and processing of data in maritime operating environments. The objective is to expand the capabilities of existing platforms through the flexible integration of external systems and to unlock new applications for maritime and subsea operations.
To address these requirements, Gabler’s subsidiary develogic develops technologies for secure communications, connectivity, and data transmission for maritime and subsea applications. For example, additional sensors or external systems can be integrated into maritime operations, while the resulting data can be transmitted and processed reliably. The technology’s high resilience, modular architecture, and adaptability were key factors in the customer’s decision to award the contract to develogic once again.
The contract reflects the continued positive development of the markets addressed by Gabler Group. As of 31 March 2026, the Company reported an order backlog of approximately EUR 376.8 million and operates in markets driven by long-term investment programs in maritime security, critical infrastructure, and defense technologies.
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.
23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2351324
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351324 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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