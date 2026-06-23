EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy



23.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy



Contract valued at approximately EUR 6 million for secure underwater communications and data transmission

Further strengthens the Group’s position in the Subsea Communication & Data business area

Project implementation to commence immediately following contract award

Initial revenues expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2026



Lübeck (Germany), 23 June 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”) an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data, and Subsea Power, has secured a contract valued at approximately EUR 6 million through its subsidiary develogic. The contract underscores Gabler’s strong market position in safety-critical communication and data systems for maritime applications, further strengthens the Subsea Communication & Data business area, and reflects the continued strong demand across the markets served by the Company. Project implementation will commence immediately following contract award, with initial revenues expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2026.

The contract comprises the delivery of an innovative solution for secure underwater communications as well as the collection, transmission, and processing of data in maritime operating environments. The objective is to expand the capabilities of existing platforms through the flexible integration of external systems and to unlock new applications for maritime and subsea operations.



David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG, commented: “This contract highlights the growing importance of advanced communication and data systems for modern maritime and subsea operations. At the same time, it confirms our technological expertise in safety-critical applications. The renewed business from an existing customer strengthens our position in the Subsea Communication & Data business area and demonstrates the differentiation of our solutions.”

To address these requirements, Gabler’s subsidiary develogic develops technologies for secure communications, connectivity, and data transmission for maritime and subsea applications. For example, additional sensors or external systems can be integrated into maritime operations, while the resulting data can be transmitted and processed reliably. The technology’s high resilience, modular architecture, and adaptability were key factors in the customer’s decision to award the contract to develogic once again.

The contract reflects the continued positive development of the markets addressed by Gabler Group. As of 31 March 2026, the Company reported an order backlog of approximately EUR 376.8 million and operates in markets driven by long-term investment programs in maritime security, critical infrastructure, and defense technologies.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.