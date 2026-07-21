EQS-News: Gabler Group Views Structural Transformation in the Subsea Market as Validation of Its Long-Term Strategy

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gabler Group Views Structural Transformation in the Subsea Market as Validation of Its Long-Term Strategy



21.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group Views Structural Transformation in the Subsea Market as Validation of Its Long-Term Strategy



International subsea market is increasingly evolving from specialized standalone solutions toward integrated systems

Rising investment and industry consolidation underscore the market’s structural transformation

Strategic positioning combines capabilities in Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data, and Subsea Power into an integrated technology portfolio



Lübeck (Germany), 21 July 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, is observing a profound structural transformation in the global subsea market toward integrated system solutions. Rising investment in maritime security and defense capabilities, increasing industry consolidation, and new requirements for modern subsea operations are fundamentally reshaping the competitive landscape. As a result, competitiveness is increasingly determined by the ability to combine multiple key technologies into integrated subsea systems. In the Company’s view, these developments validate the strategic direction it has pursued for several years.

The protection of critical subsea infrastructure such as energy and data cables, the growing deployment of autonomous and unmanned underwater vehicles (AUVs/UUVs), as well as the modernization of existing submarine fleets and the development of new ones are driving investment in maritime security and defense capabilities worldwide. At the same time, numerous companies are strengthening their technological capabilities through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Recent examples include Thales’ announced acquisition of Exail and several subsea acquisitions by Fincantieri.

In Gabler Group’s view, these developments reflect a fundamental shift in market requirements. Modern subsea operations increasingly require the seamless integration of a broad range of technologies—from platforms, communications, and sensors to power supply and data processing. The ability to combine these key technologies into high-performance integrated systems is becoming an increasingly important competitive differentiator.

The contracts announced by the Company in recent weeks underscore the consistent execution of this strategic direction. In addition, the strategy presented in connection with the Company’s IPO provides for both organic expansion and acquisitions of complementary technologies. Through this approach, Gabler Group is addressing the increasing integration of key technologies across the subsea market.



David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG: “The requirements of the subsea market are changing fundamentally. Customers are no longer looking solely for best-in-class individual technologies—they increasingly require their intelligent integration into high-performance system solutions. That is why we have systematically expanded our technology portfolio in recent years to include Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power. Today, our capabilities across Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data, and Subsea Power provide us with a broad, cross-disciplinary technology portfolio that enables us to support our customers in meeting the growing demands of modern subsea operations. The current developments in the international subsea market validate the strategic path we have been pursuing for several years.”



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.