Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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21.07.2026 11:00:04
EQS-News: Gabler Group Views Structural Transformation in the Subsea Market as Validation of Its Long-Term Strategy
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gabler Group Views Structural Transformation in the Subsea Market as Validation of Its Long-Term Strategy
The protection of critical subsea infrastructure such as energy and data cables, the growing deployment of autonomous and unmanned underwater vehicles (AUVs/UUVs), as well as the modernization of existing submarine fleets and the development of new ones are driving investment in maritime security and defense capabilities worldwide. At the same time, numerous companies are strengthening their technological capabilities through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Recent examples include Thales’ announced acquisition of Exail and several subsea acquisitions by Fincantieri.
In Gabler Group’s view, these developments reflect a fundamental shift in market requirements. Modern subsea operations increasingly require the seamless integration of a broad range of technologies—from platforms, communications, and sensors to power supply and data processing. The ability to combine these key technologies into high-performance integrated systems is becoming an increasingly important competitive differentiator.
The contracts announced by the Company in recent weeks underscore the consistent execution of this strategic direction. In addition, the strategy presented in connection with the Company’s IPO provides for both organic expansion and acquisitions of complementary technologies. Through this approach, Gabler Group is addressing the increasing integration of key technologies across the subsea market.
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.
21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351
|EQS News ID:
|2367548
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367548 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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