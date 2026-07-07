EQS-News: Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business



07.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business



Lübeck (Germany), 7 July 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has received an order with a volume of approximately EUR 11 million in its Submarine Systems business. The order underscores Gabler Group’s long-standing expertise in mission-critical systems for underwater applications.

Execution of the order will begin in the coming years. Initial advance payments are expected from 2028 onward, with revenue expected to be recognized between 2029 and 2039. Due to contractual confidentiality obligations, no further information regarding the customer, the product or the project details can be disclosed.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.