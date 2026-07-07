Gabler Aktie

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WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

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07.07.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business

07.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gabler Group Wins EUR 11 Million Contract in the Submarine Systems Business

Lübeck (Germany), 7 July 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has received an order with a volume of approximately EUR 11 million in its Submarine Systems business. The order underscores Gabler Group’s long-standing expertise in mission-critical systems for underwater applications.

Execution of the order will begin in the coming years. Initial advance payments are expected from 2028 onward, with revenue expected to be recognized between 2029 and 2039. Due to contractual confidentiality obligations, no further information regarding the customer, the product or the project details can be disclosed.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs
VP Investor Relations
E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com

ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.


07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 451 3109 0
E-mail: ir@gablergroup.com
Internet: www.gablergroup.com
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
WKN: A421RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2360986

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360986  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

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