EQS-News: GEA achieves inclusion in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Sustainability leadership

GEA achieves inclusion in renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

GEA selected for inclusion in DJSI Europe based on significant improvement in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score

GEA is the only German company to be added to the DJSI Europe in this years annual review

CEO Stefan Klebert: Our efforts in 2022 demonstrate GEAs sustainability leadership

Düsseldorf, December 13, 2022 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has been selected to become a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe) effective December 19, 2022. In this years review, GEA is the only German company to be added into the DJSI Europe.

Inclusion in the DJSI is based on the annual evaluation of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. This year, over 10,000 companies were invited to take part in the assessment. GEA significantly improved its score by 13 points to reach 69 out of 100 points in 2022 from 56 points in the previous year. Strong results were achieved in the categories Business Ethics, Materiality, Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability as well as Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting.

Our efforts in 2022 clearly demonstrate GEAs sustainability leadership, says GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. We are extremely proud to have entered into the DJSI Europe already this year a goal we had set ourselves for 2026 at the latest as part of our Mission 26 strategy. I would like to thank our teams for their enduring commitment to our purpose, Engineering for a better world.

GEA with several accolades for ESG efforts in 2022

GEAs environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance is regularly assessed by ESG rating agencies. In 2022, GEA has already received several accolades for its efforts. GEA scored an A for its climate activities for the second year in a row from environmental non-profit organization CDP. Among other top ratings, in November 2022 GEA received a low-risk rating from ESG rating company Sustainalytics. Additionally, GEA was a finalist for the German Sustainability Award 2022 in the category "Company" in the "Transformation Field Climate".

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the companys purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

