EQS-News: GEA announces new share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback

GEA announces new share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million



05.08.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate Press Releases GEA announces new share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million Düsseldorf, August 5, 2026 – The Executive Board of GEA resolved today to launch a new share buyback program. Utilizing the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2025, the Company will acquire its own shares with a total value of up to EUR 500 million between August 2026 and the end of 2027. First tranche of up to EUR 250 million to start in August 2026

Repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled upon completion of the program

ESG component: EUR 250,000 donation to Deutsche Universitätsstiftung Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA: “This share buyback program reflects our confidence in GEA’s attractive growth prospects. We are growing profitably and continue to make steady progress executing our Mission 30 strategy.”



The program is scheduled to commence in August 2026 with an initial tranche of up to EUR 250 million, which is expected to be completed within seven months. The remaining amount may be utilized until the end of 2027. The shares acquired under the share buyback program are intended to be cancelled upon the program’s completion without a reduction of the company’s share capital.



Share buyback program combined with donation to Deutsche Universitätsstiftung

For the third time, GEA’s share buyback program includes an ESG component. GEA will donate EUR 250,000 – representing a portion of the program’s guaranteed outperformance – to Deutsche Universitätsstiftung, a leading non-profit organization promoting academic excellence in Germany. The outperformance is calculated as the difference between the purchase price achieved under the program and the volume-weighted average share price of GEA shares over the term of the program.



The donation will support students excelling in the STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Among other initiatives, it will fund mentoring programs, networking opportunities, and financial support for study-abroad semesters and internships. In 2023, GEA became the first German company to combine a share buyback program with an ESG component.



Alexander Kocherscheidt, CFO of GEA, said: “This share buyback program underlines GEA’s sustainable financial strength, supported by robust cash flows, high liquidity and a strong balance sheet. With this program, we are creating value for shareholders and society. Its innovative ESG component provides GEA with a unique position in the market.”

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website





NOTES TO THE EDITORS Further information about GEA

To the GEA Press page

page Follow GEA on

Media Relations

Matthias Schnettler, Head of Media Relations

Ulmenstraße 99

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany



Phone +49 162 34 63 734

matthias.schnettler@gea.com



About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology.



With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in fiscal year 2025. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of



GEA is listed on the DAX, the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices



More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.



Düsseldorf, August 5, 2026 –Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA: “This share buyback program reflects our confidence in GEA’s attractive growth prospects. We are growing profitably and continue to make steady progress executing our Mission 30 strategy.”The program is scheduled to commence in August 2026 with an initial tranche of up to EUR 250 million, which is expected to be completed within seven months. The remaining amount may be utilized until the end of 2027. The shares acquired under the share buyback program are intended to be cancelled upon the program’s completion without a reduction of the company’s share capital.For the third time, GEA’s share buyback program includes an ESG component. GEA will donate EUR 250,000 – representing a portion of the program’s guaranteed outperformance – to Deutsche Universitätsstiftung, a leading non-profit organization promoting academic excellence in Germany. The outperformance is calculated as the difference between the purchase price achieved under the program and the volume-weighted average share price of GEA shares over the term of the program.The donation will support students excelling in the STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Among other initiatives, it will fund mentoring programs, networking opportunities, and financial support for study-abroad semesters and internships. In 2023, GEA became the first German company to combine a share buyback program with an ESG component.Alexander Kocherscheidt, CFO of GEA, said: “This share buyback program underlines GEA’s sustainable financial strength, supported by robust cash flows, high liquidity and a strong balance sheet. With this program, we are creating value for shareholders and society. Its innovative ESG component provides GEA with a unique position in the market.”The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website www.gea.com Media RelationsMatthias Schnettler, Head of Media RelationsUlmenstraße 9940476 DüsseldorfGermanyPhone +49 162 34 63 734matthias.schnettler@gea.comGEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology.With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in fiscal year 2025. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: ”Engineering for a better world.”GEA is listed on the DAX, the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices Dax 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.More information can be found online atIf you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to

05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News