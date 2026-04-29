GEA Aktie
WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
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29.04.2026 14:00:03
EQS-News: GEA Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase and re-elects Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dieter Kempf
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EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM
Corporate press release
GEA Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase and re-elects Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dieter Kempf
Düsseldorf, April 29, 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of GEA Group AG approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board by a large majority. The dividend will be increased from EUR 1.15 to EUR 1.30 per share. Professor Dieter Kempf was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for another year.
The dividend increase to EUR 1.30, approved by the Annual General Meeting based on a joint proposal by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, marks the fifth consecutive increase. It corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 50 percent of consolidated net income and aligns with the Group’s updated dividend policy from 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2026.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved an updated compensation system for the Executive Board. It considers the restructuring of the Executive Board effective at the beginning of the year, as well as the company’s inclusion in the Dax index. For the first time, the revised system incorporates divisional targets into the short-term variable compensation for Executive Board members who have operational responsibility for a division. It also continues to include clearly defined sustainability targets within the long-term variable compensation component. Furthermore, the AGM granted a discharge to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the past fiscal year by a large majority.
Transformation as foundation for DAX listing
During his speech, CEO Stefan Klebert emphasized the transformation that led to GEA’s inclusion in the DAX. He described this success as being driven by clear principles of personal responsibility, a performance-oriented culture and reliability. He also provided insights into the charitable activities of the GEA Foundation, which was established in February 2025. Additionally, he provided an outlook for the current fiscal year and the medium-term growth and profitability targets through 2030.
Given the complex and volatile environment, GEA benefits from a resilient business model in robust, growing markets. This is supported by a clear strategic direction and a streamlined organizational structure that fosters agility and decentralized decision-making. Commenting on the past fiscal year, CEO Stefan Klebert said: “Behind us lies a historic year. This is not the finish line but the next step on our journey.”
Continuity at the helm of the Supervisory Board
The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Professor Dieter Kempf, will continue to lead the body for another year. He agreed to the extension of his term to ensure continuity during the ongoing streamlining of the organizational structure. In his letter to shareholders, Professor Kempf praised GEA’s inclusion in the DAX and the strong performance of the workforce that made this possible. Addressing the Executive Board and all employees on behalf of the Supervisory Board, he said: “My sincere thanks for your commitment, your ability to implement change, and your willingness to actively support it.”
High shareholder turnout
At the time the resolutions were adopted, approximately 115 million voting shares were represented, corresponding to around 70 percent of the share capital.
The voting results and all other relevant Annual General Meeting documents are available online at the following address: Annual General Meeting.
NOTES TO EDITORS
CONTACT MEDIA RELATIONS
Matthias Schnettler
Mobile: +49 (0) 162 34 63 734
ABOUT GEA
GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology.
With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated sales of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2025 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: ”Engineering for a better world.”
GEA is listed on the German DAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.
More information can be found online at www.gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1500
gea.com
Additional features:
File: GEA Hauptversammlung 2026 Prof Dieter Kempf
File: GEA Hauptversammlung 2026 Vorstand
File: GEA Jauptversammlung 2026 Stefan Klebert
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2317964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317964 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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