EQS-News: GEA invests EUR 50 million in German centrifuge production sites

GEA invests EUR 50 million in German centrifuge production sites



11.05.2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST

130 years of GEA Separation

GEA invests EUR 50 million in German centrifuge production sites

Modernization of centrifuge production facilities in Oelde and Niederahr

Investments enable further growth in important GEA industries: food, beverage and pharmaceutical

Focus on sustainable production, including digitalized and automated processes

Düsseldorf, May 11, 2023 - GEA will invest around EUR 50 million in the modernization of its German centrifuge production facilities in Oelde (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Niederahr (Rhineland-Palatinate) by the end of 2024. The engineering group made the announcement today at a press conference marking the 130th anniversary of GEA separation technology at its Oelde site. By investing in sustainable production, digitalization and automation, GEA is targeting further growth in its key markets, which include the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

GEA centrifuges are used in more than 3,500 different processes in a wide range of industries. Growth drivers include applications for alternative protein production and global demand for dairy products. The investment package for the centrifuge plants is based on four pillars: sustainability, digitalization, automation and modern manufacturing technologies.

"This year, we look back with pride at 130 successful years in separation technology. With the investments announced today, we are future-proofing our sites by producing in an even more climate-friendly, efficient and modern way. As a result, we strengthen the competitiveness of both of these German sites," explains GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "We owe our success story to our committed employees, who work tirelessly and with a high level of engineering skill every day to ensure that we fulfill our purpose of Engineering for a better world.

Climate-friendly production through the use of renewable energy

Already today all GEA production sites are powered by green electricity. In the long term the electricity supply for GEAs sites will come from local renewable energy sources. At the Oelde facility, several large-scale photovoltaic systems will cover about one-tenth of the sites electricity requirements, including the provision of electromobility. An in-house combined heat and power plant already generates around 30 percent of the electricity required. Since waste heat is also used, 94 percent of the primary energy utilized is recycled. Process heat generation, which is important for production, will also be converted to alternatives such as electric steam generation, which will enable the Oelde and Niederahr sites to operate without gas in the near future.

130 years of GEA Separation: Success thanks to commitment and engineering skills

"I am pleased that the planned investments will make the world's largest GEA site in Oelde strong for the upcoming decades," says Klaus Stojentin, CEO of GEA's Separation and Flow Technologies Division. "Due to our tradition, expertise and pioneering spirit, GEA is one of the global technology leaders in centrifuge production. We are proud to be able to expand our production facilities to better support our customers with first-class products for their manufacturing processes."



About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest system suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Founded in 1881, the internationally active technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees in five divisions and 62 countries, the Group generated sales of over EUR 5.1 billion in fiscal 2022. GEA's plants, processes and components improve the efficiency and sustainability of production processes worldwide. They contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food waste. In this way, GEA is making a decisive contribution on the way to a sustainable future, in line with the company's mission statement: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is one of the companies that make up the Dax 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe and MSCI Global Sustainability indices.

For more information, visit gea.com.

About GEA Separation

What began in 1893 at GEA's Oelde site with the construction of the first manually operated centrifuge for separating milk and cream, is now an indispensable part of modern industry. Whether food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, chemical and marine technology or clean water: anywhere liquids have to be processed, a separator or a decanter is the heart of the production plant. Today, Oelde is GEAs worlds largest production site with a total of 1,900 employees. In Niederahr, GEA produces decanter centrifuges mainly used in the food, chemical and environmental technology sectors. The Niederahr site is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Globally, GEA operates two additional centrifuge plants: one in Bengaluru, India, and the other in Tianjin, China.