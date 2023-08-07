|
EQS-News: GEA mourns the death of Chief Financial Officer Marcus A. Ketter
GEA mourns the death of Chief Financial Officer Marcus A. Ketter
Düsseldorf, August 7, 2023 With deep sadness, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft announces the sudden and unexpected death of Chief Financial Officer Marcus A. Ketter, who passed away on Sunday, August 6 at the age of only 55.
We are shocked and devastated by this loss. With Marcus Ketter, GEA loses an outstanding CFO and a highly valued individual whose drive, professional excellence and distinctive sense of humor will be greatly missed. Personally, I am also losing a dear and loyal friend. On behalf of all GEA employees, I extend our deepest condolences to Marcus wife, his two children and his entire family, says CEO Stefan Klebert.
Marcus A. Ketter has been a member of GEA's Executive Board since May 2019. At that time, the economics graduate came from the steel and metal distributor Klöckner & Co. SE, where he worked for six years as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was CFO of Schuler AG and held various management positions at thyssenkrupp. During his tenure at GEA, Marcus A. Ketter helped shape the companys turnaround. In particular, the strong reduction in net working capital and the associated improvement in ROCE and net liquidity are worthy of mention. He also played a major role in regaining the confidence of the capital market.
Until Marcus A. Ketters successor is appointed, CEO Stefan Klebert and COO Johannes Giloth will assume his responsibilities until further notice.
About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 5.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the companys purpose: "Engineering for a better world".
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the
More information can be found online at gea.com.
