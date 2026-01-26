EQS-News: GEA publishes preliminary figures and exceeds expectations for key financial indicators for 2025, confirms accelerated sales growth in 2026

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Corporate Press Release

GEA publishes preliminary figures and exceeds expectations for key financial indicators for 2025, confirms accelerated sales growth in 2026

Order intake for the full year at EUR 5.9 billion, representing organic growth of 9.1 percent (previous year: 4.6 percent)

Full year sales at EUR 5.5 billion, amounting to organic sales growth of 3.7 percent – at the upper end of guidance

Once again significant increase of preliminary EBITDA before restructuring expenses to EUR 907 million (previous year: EUR 837 million)

EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for full year 2025 of 16.5 percent (previous year: 15.4 percent) – also above guidance

For the current fiscal year 2026, GEA expects organic sales growth of more than 5 percent and further margin improvements

GEA continued its very positive trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for full year 2025 amounts to 16.5 percent. This is slightly above the previously guided range of between 16.2 to 16.4 percent. Furthermore, preliminary order intake in the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 1,828 million, exceeding the average market expectation* of EUR 1,708 million by 7.0 percent. Therefore, preliminary organic growth in order intake for full year 2025 amounts to 9.1 percent (previous year: 4.6 percent). Based on preliminary figures and a projected tax rate of around 28 percent, GEA expects reported Earnings per Share for fiscal year 2025 to arrive in a range between EUR 2.60 and EUR 2.70 (previous year: EUR 2.30).

"The renewed strong order intake bolsters our objective of achieving annual organic sales growth of at least five percent, as part of our Mission 30. At the same time, we are continuing to increase our margins year by year," says GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.

Steady growth and improved earnings

Over the past four years, GEA has reliably increased its organic order intake, with average organic growth per year between 2022 and 2025 at 5.5 percent. The trend in organic sales growth is even stronger, with an average annual growth rate of 6.2 percent over the same period. In addition, the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses increased significantly from 13.8 percent to 16.5 percent.

The company will publish the complete Annual Report for fiscal year 2025 on March 9, 2026.

Preliminary financial figures:

GEA Group Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q1-Q4 2025 Q1-Q4 2024 Order Intake - Reported (EUR billion) 1.83 1.60 5.92 5.55 Order Intake - Organic Growth 17.9% 9.1% Sales - Reported (EUR billion) 1.56 1.51 5.50 5.42 Sales - Organic Growth 7.4% 3.7% EBITDA bf. restr. (EUR million) 261 239 907 837 EBITDA bf. restr. In % 16.7% 15.9% 16.5% 15.4% ROCE (L4Q) in % 36.2% 33.8% 36.2% 33.8% EPS as reported (EUR) 0.65-0.75 0.51 2.60-2.70 2.30 (Assumed Tax Rate: ~28%)

Average organic order intake (OI) and sales growth:

2022 2023 2024 2025 Org. Order Intake 7.6% 0.8% 4.6% 9.1% ? Org OI growth 5.5% Org. Sales 8.9% 8.3% 3.7% 3.7% ? Org. Sales Growth 6.2%

*) based on the VARA consensus dated November 21, 2025

