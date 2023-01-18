18.01.2023 13:00:03

EQS-News: GEA recognized as Top Employer in Germany

Düsseldorf, January 18, 2023 GEA is one of the best employers in the country as confirmed by the Top Employers Institute. The company was awarded the Top Employer seal for 2023 for its attractive working conditions.

In its assessment, the Top Employers Institute highlighted the strong performance in the categories "Leadership" and "Ethics & Integrity". GEA received special recognition for its "Sustainability" commitment, which is underpinned by GEA's purpose "Engineering for a better world".

"Being certified as a Top Employer in Germany - where about one third of our workforce is employed - is an important confirmation that we are doing the right things to create an attractive and motivating environment for our employees," says GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "We are delighted to receive this independent award and will continue our actions to achieve our strategic Employer of Choice goal."

GEA participated in the certification process for the first time to gain a neutral view of its working environment and use this to identify strengths and areas for optimization. Following this successful start, GEA is aiming for Top Employer certifications in other countries.

The certification is based on the comprehensive Top Employer Institutes HR Best Practices Survey. This covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.  This year, the Top Employers Institute recognized 2,052 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents. 

 

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the companys purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices. GEA is also listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index.

More information can be found online at gea.com.
