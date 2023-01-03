EQS-News: GEA successfully completes share buyback program

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback

GEA successfully completes share buyback program



03.01.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST

GEA successfully concludes share buyback program

Düsseldorf (Germany), January 3, 2023 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has successfully concluded its share buyback program, amounting to a total of around EUR 300 million in two tranches. Between August 16, 2021 and December 30, 2022, a total of 8,161,096 shares were repurchased on the stock market.

As a result, GEA Group AG now holds 4.52 percent of the companys registered share capital. The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR 36.83. As long as they are held by GEA, the repurchased shares will not carry dividend or voting rights.

The treasury shares were acquired in two tranches, with the first tranche of the program running from August 16, 2021 to February 17, 2022 with an average purchase price of EUR 41.18 and amounting to a total of EUR 130,534,323.17. The second tranche began on July 6, 2022 with an average purchase price of EUR 34.06, amounting to a total of EUR 169,999,995.49.

I am pleased with the successful completion of the share buyback program. We launched the program because we as management are convinced of the prospects of our business model. Despite the volatile market environment, we succeeded in buying back the shares at an average purchase price below the current share price, explains CFO Marcus A. Ketter. The acquired shares may be used for any purpose authorized by the Annual General Meeting of April 19, 2018 and there are currently no plans to cancel the shares.

GEA is the first company to combine a share buyback with a sustainability initiative

GEA is the first company in Germany to combine a share buyback with a sustainability initiative. An ESG component was incorporated into the second tranche of the share buyback program, which was carried out with BNP Paribas and launched in July 2022. GEA has entered into a three-year partnership with Viva con Agua, a non-profit which promotes access to clean drinking water. GEA uses part of the guaranteed outperformance of the share buyback program, and donated EUR 250,000 to a rainwater harvesting facility in Tanzania that will provide clean water to three schools, among other beneficiaries. The nets and water tanks that form part of the rainwater harvesting system will be built in 2023.

Through the program, we are supporting a project that harvests water by constructing fog nets, which will make it possible to provide around 1,000 children with access to clean drinking water. Additional water collected by the harvesting system will be used to provide clean water to a further 6,000 people from surrounding communities, adds Dr. Nadine Sterley, Chief Sustainability Officer at GEA.

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the companys purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices. GEA is also listed in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

