EQS-News: Generation Income Properties Announces REIT Status

18.10.2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (the Company) announced today that it has elected real estate investment trust (REIT) status for U.S. federal income tax purposes for the taxable year commencing January 1, 2021.

David Sobelman, Chief Executive Officer, noted We were able to achieve another promise and milestone for our shareholders by recently attaining the official tax status of a REIT.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Companys corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

