EQS-News: GeoVax Announces Oncology Advisory Board to Advance Gedeptin(R) Development Across Solid Tumors

Members Bring Deep Expertise in Immuno-Oncology, Translational Medicine, and Checkpoint Inhibitor Combination Strategies

ATLANTA - February 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines for cancers and infectious diseases, today announced the formation of its Oncology Advisory Board with the appointment of three internationally recognized leaders in immuno-oncology, translational medicine, and clinical development.

This Advisory Board will play a central role in guiding the scientific, translational, and clinical advancement of GeoVax’s oncology program, focused primarily on Gedeptin®, the company’s gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapeutic (GDEPT). GeoVax plans to conduct a Phase 2 trial with Gedeptin in the neoadjuvant setting, pairing it with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. In parallel, it will be evaluating combination Gedeptin + ICI strategies across additional solid tumor indications.

Oncology Advisory Board Members

Chas Bountra, PhD, OBE

Professor of Translational Medicine, University of Oxford

Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Innovation, University of Oxford

Former Vice President & Head of Biology, GlaxoSmithKline

Dr. Bountra brings extensive leadership spanning academia, biotech, and global pharmaceutical R&D. He is widely recognized for building translational drug discovery engines, advancing novel therapeutic modalities into the clinic, and creating high-impact academic–industry partnerships. His expertise in translational medicine, drug development strategy, and innovation ecosystems will support Gedeptin’s progression from proof-of-concept to clinically scalable development programs aligned with regulatory and partnership pathways.

Marc S. Ernstoff, MD

Director, Experimental Cell Therapy, Dartmouth Health

Former Chief, Immuno-Oncology Branch, National Cancer Institute (NIH)

Dr. Ernstoff is a recognized pioneer in cancer immunotherapy with significant experience across cytokine therapy, checkpoint inhibitors, and combination immuno-oncology trials. His career includes leadership roles at the National Cancer Institute, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and Yale, with direct involvement in numerous landmark immunotherapy studies. His expertise will inform Gedeptin’s clinical positioning, trial design considerations, and biomarker-driven evaluation alongside immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as its potential role in immune-sensitizing solid tumors.

Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh

Professor of Medicine and Vice Chair for Clinical Research

Fox Chase Cancer Center

Dr. Olszanski is a nationally recognized leader in early-phase oncology drug development, with deep experience running first-in-human and Phase 1/2 trials across solid tumors, including multiple checkpoint inhibitor combinations, oncolytic approaches, and novel immune-modulating agents. His background in clinical pharmacology and trial execution will be instrumental as GeoVax advances Gedeptin into combination, neoadjuvant, and expansion-stage clinical settings.

Strategic Focus: Advancing Gedeptin in Combination Immuno-Oncology

This Oncology Advisory Board, with expertise in oncology and translational medicine, reflects GeoVax’s increasing focus on Gedeptin as a differentiated immune-sensitizing platform, particularly in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Gedeptin’s intratumoral delivery and localized tumor-debulking mechanism are designed to enhance antigen release and immune activation within the tumor microenvironment - an approach that may complement and extend the efficacy of systemic checkpoint blockade.

In addition to scientific strategy, these advisors will provide integrated guidance on clinical trial design, translational biomarker strategy, patient selection, and regulatory-aligned development pathways as Gedeptin advances through combination and neoadjuvant clinical programs.

David A. Dodd, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, commented: “The addition of these three exceptional oncology leaders significantly strengthens our scientific and clinical foundation as we advance Gedeptin into its next stage of development. Their collective experience - from early drug discovery through late-stage immuno-oncology trials and regulatory strategy - directly aligns with our goal of positioning Gedeptin as a novel immune-sensitizing therapy across solid tumors.”

Kelly T. McKee, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GeoVax, added: “Gedeptin sits at the intersection of localized tumor control and systemic immune activation. As checkpoint inhibitors move earlier in treatment paradigms, including neoadjuvant settings, expert guidance on trial design, patient selection, and translational endpoints is critical as we move into clinically consequential combination strategies. We anticipate that this Advisory Board will provide precisely that level of integrated scientific and clinical insight.”

About Gedeptin®

Gedeptin® is a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) delivered intratumorally using a non-replicating viral vector encoding purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP). Following systemic administration of a prodrug, the encoded enzyme converts it into a cytotoxic agent directly within the tumor microenvironment, selectively destroying tumor cells while promoting immune recognition. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and has received Orphan Drug Designation for oral and pharyngeal cancers.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax’s priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax’s broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

