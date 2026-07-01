EQS-News: GeoVax Highlights Continued U.S. Government Investment in Orthopox Preparedness as Strategic Validation of Long-Term Vaccine Readiness

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Highlights Continued U.S. Government Investment in Orthopox Preparedness as Strategic Validation of Long-Term Vaccine Readiness



01.07.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Recent Federal Procurement Reinforces the Importance of Sustained Investment in Domestic Vaccine Manufacturing and Diversified Medical Countermeasures

ATLANTA, GA - July 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumors, today commented on the U.S. government's recent procurement of additional ACAM2000® (Emergent BioSolutions) smallpox vaccine, noting that the award reinforces the continued strategic importance of maintaining robust orthopoxvirus preparedness capabilities.

The procurement reflects the U.S. government's ongoing commitment to maintaining the Strategic National Stockpile and sustaining multiple medical countermeasures against smallpox and mpox threats. Continued federal investment demonstrates that orthopox preparedness remains an enduring national priority requiring long-term investment in vaccine manufacturing capacity, supply chain resilience, and diversified medical countermeasure capabilities.

"Government procurement decisions are driven by long-term national preparedness objectives rather than short-term outbreak cycles," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "Continued federal investment in orthopox preparedness reinforces the importance of resilient manufacturing capacity, diversified vaccine supply, and regulatory readiness. We believe this environment strongly supports the accelerated development of GEO-MVA through its expedited regulatory pathway and the expansion of U.S.-based MVA vaccine manufacturing to strengthen America's long-term public health and biodefense preparedness."

The announcement comes amid an evolving global health security landscape marked by recurring mpox outbreaks, continued emergence of high-consequence infectious diseases, and renewed emphasis on domestic manufacturing of critical medical countermeasures. Together, these trends reinforce the importance of maintaining a resilient and diversified biodefense infrastructure capable of responding to both naturally occurring outbreaks and potential biological threats.

The continued emphasis on orthopox preparedness, combined with recent federal initiatives supporting domestic production of critical medical countermeasures, reinforces the strategic importance of expanding U.S.-based vaccine manufacturing capacity. GeoVax believes these long-term policy priorities are well aligned with the objectives of its GEO-MVA program and the broader goal of strengthening America's medical countermeasure infrastructure.

About GEO-MVA: A U.S.-Manufactured MVA Vaccine for Public Health and National Security

GEO-MVA is GeoVax's Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine candidate being developed for protection against mpox and smallpox. The program is designed to provide a U.S.-manufactured, non-replicating MVA vaccine to support both public health and biodefense preparedness.

Following positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), GeoVax is pursuing an expedited clinical development strategy utilizing immunobridging to an approved MVA vaccine, enabling the program to advance directly into a single, registrational Phase 3 study without conducting traditional Phase 1 or Phase 2 clinical efficacy studies. The pivotal Phase 3 study is scheduled to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026 with data readout of the immunobridging portion of the study anticipated by mid-2027.

The program is intended to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthen orthopoxvirus vaccine supply resilience, and complement broader U.S. and international preparedness efforts by providing an additional source of MVA vaccine for public health and biodefense applications.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax’s priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.