EQS-News: GeoVax Highlights Strategic Importance of Domestic MVA-Based Preparedness Infrastructure Amid Escalating Global Infectious Disease Threats

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax Highlights Strategic Importance of Domestic MVA-Based Preparedness Infrastructure Amid Escalating Global Infectious Disease Threats



18.05.2026 / 20:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WHO Emergency Declaration of Ebola Outbreak and Ongoing Mpox Developments Reinforce the Importance of Diversified Vaccine Supply and Scalable U.S.-Based Manufacturing Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA - May 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today highlighted the growing strategic importance of scalable domestic vaccine manufacturing infrastructure and diversified vaccine supply capabilities amid a series of escalating global infectious disease developments.

Recent public health events, including the World Health Organization’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”) related to the ongoing Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, continued international spread of Clade I mpox, and recent hantavirus-related public health concerns, underscore the increasingly dynamic nature of global biodefense and pandemic preparedness requirements.

“These developments reinforce the importance of scalable and flexible vaccine preparedness infrastructure,” said David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. “GeoVax’s primary strategic focus remains the advancement of GEO-MVA, our Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) mpox and smallpox vaccine candidate, which we believe is well aligned with growing global emphasis on diversified vaccine supply, domestic manufacturing capability, and long-term biodefense preparedness.”

GeoVax is advancing GEO-MVA to support global orthopoxvirus preparedness efforts and help address the need for expanded and diversified vaccine supply infrastructure. The Company recently announced positive Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency supporting a Phase 3 immunobridging pathway toward potential regulatory approval. This pivotal, Ph 3 trial is scheduled to initiate in Q4 ’26, with data results anticipated by mid-2027.

GeoVax believes recent infectious disease developments further reinforce the strategic importance of:

• diversified vaccine supply infrastructure;

• scalable domestic manufacturing capabilities;

• rapid-response vaccine platform technologies;

• and long-term investment in biodefense preparedness.

The Company also noted that the broader applicability of the MVA platform has been demonstrated across multiple infectious disease settings, including prior preclinical Ebola/hemorrhagic fever virus vaccine studies in which GeoVax’s MVA-based Ebola-Zaire vaccine candidate demonstrated complete protection in non-human primate lethal-challenge studies following Ebola virus exposure.

“Recent events continue to demonstrate that preparedness infrastructure cannot remain reactive or narrowly focused on individual outbreak cycles,” continued Mr. Dodd. “We believe the advancement of scalable domestic MVA-based manufacturing capability represents an important strategic objective for strengthening future biodefense readiness.”

About GEO-MVA

GEO-MVA is a next-generation Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of mpox and smallpox infection. GeoVax is advancing GEO-MVA as a potential differentiated MVA vaccine designed to support expanded global vaccine supply and diversified manufacturing capabilities. The program has received positive Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency supporting a Phase 3 immunobridging pathway toward potential regulatory approval.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax’s priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax’s broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.