Geovax Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A1CWWR / ISIN: US3736782000
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14.04.2026 15:05:39
EQS-News: GeoVax Positions GEO-MVA to Address Supply Constraints in Global Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine Market
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EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Science
Highlights Critical Need for Additional MVA Vaccine Supply, Ending the Current Monopoly, Increasing Access and Supply Worldwide
ATLANTA, GA - April 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, today highlighted the urgent challenges caused by the supply-constrained, global orthopoxvirus vaccine market and outlined the strategic positioning of its GEO-MVA vaccine candidate to address the limited supply and increasing global demand.
A Procurement-Driven Market with Recurring Global Demand
The global market for vaccines targeting mpox and smallpox (orthopoxviruses) has evolved into a recurring, procurement-driven market supported by:
Recent mpox outbreaks across multiple continents, including the emergence of more virulent strains, have reinforced the need for sustained vaccine supply beyond emergency response cycles.
Single-Supplier Market Structure and Limited Surge Capacity
The current global supply of MVA vaccines, the preferred vaccine for orthopoxvirus infections due to their recognized safety for use in vulnerable populations, is concentrated with a single commercial supplier.
This market structure has contributed to:
As a result, governments and public health agencies are increasingly prioritizing:
An Established Market Measured in Hundreds of Millions Annually
Public disclosures and procurement activity indicate that the mpox/smallpox vaccine market:
GeoVax believes these dynamics support a durable and expanding global market, rather than a one-time, pandemic-driven market opportunity.
GEO-MVA Positioned as a Second-Source MVA Vaccine Candidate
GeoVax’s GEO-MVA vaccine candidate is being developed to address the current supply-demand imbalance. The Company believes GEO-MVA is positioned as a potential second-source MVA vaccine, with key attributes including:
GeoVax believes GEO-MVA has the potential to support:
Alignment with Public Health and Biodefense Priorities
The mpox/smallpox vaccine market is increasingly shaped by the intersection of:
Recent U.S. and international policy initiatives have emphasized:
GeoVax believes GEO-MVA is positioned for both civilian and biodefense procurement channels.
Development Timeline Synchronized with Procurement Cycles
GeoVax believes its planned development timeline for GEO-MVA corresponds with:
David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, commented, “The mpox and smallpox vaccine market is not a future construct, it is an active, procurement-driven market with recurring demand and increasing strategic importance. It is also a market currently defined by supply concentration and limited surge capacity.”
Mr. Dodd added, “We believe that, if approved, GEO-MVA, which is expected to begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial this year, is positioned to enter this market as a second-source MVA vaccine at a time when governments and global health organizations are actively seeking to diversify supply and strengthen preparedness. Our focus is on executing the next phase of development and aligning GEO-MVA with procurement frameworks that support both long-term stockpiling and rapid response capabilities.”
About GeoVax
GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax’s priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax’s broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Company Contact:
Media Contact:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: GeoVax, Inc.
14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GeoVax, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3736782000
|EQS News ID:
|2308216
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308216 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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