EQS-News: GeoVax Receives Formal EMA Scientific Advice Supporting Pivotal Phase 3 Immunobridging Trial for GEO-MVA

GeoVax Receives Formal EMA Scientific Advice Supporting Pivotal Phase 3 Immunobridging Trial for GEO-MVA



18.12.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST

EMA Concurrence Enables Acceleration Toward Phase 3 Initiation and Represents a Major Milestone on GeoVax’s Path to Commercialization

ATLANTA, GA - December 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has received formal Scientific Advice (SA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirming regulatory alignment on the Company’s proposed pivotal Phase 3 immunobridging trial design for GEO-MVA, its Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of Mpox and smallpox.

The EMA’s feedback concurs with GeoVax’s proposed strategy to evaluate GEO-MVA through a single, pivotal Phase 3 immuno-bridging study versus the approved MVA vaccine, Imvanex®, and supports the Company’s plan to proceed directly into this trial without the need for additional Phase 1 or Phase 2 clinical studies. Receipt of this formal Scientific Advice represents a significant regulatory milestone and enables GeoVax to accelerate operational planning toward implementation and initiation of the Phase 3 program, currently projected to begin in the second half of 2026.

“This formal Scientific Advice from EMA represents a pivotal step forward for GEO-MVA and meaningfully de-risks our regulatory path in Europe,” said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. “EMA’s concurrence positions GeoVax to move efficiently toward a single, registrational Phase 3 study. This is a major milestone on our path toward commercialization.”

The Scientific Advice confirms that non-inferiority immunogenicity endpoints are acceptable to support a future Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) and that GeoVax’s proposed clinical safety database is sufficient to support registration, assuming successful trial outcomes. Importantly, EMA’s feedback provides clarity and confidence across proposed clinical and quality dimensions, allowing the Company to focus on execution rather than redesign of its development strategy.

The receipt of this advice follows GeoVax’s previous announcement of favorable preliminary EMA guidance announced in June 2025 and marks the transition from regulatory alignment to regulatory execution. Together, these milestones substantially strengthen GEO-MVA’s development profile and reinforce its potential role in expanding global Mpox and smallpox vaccine supply beyond the current single-supplier paradigm.

“With formal EMA Scientific Advice now in hand, GEO-MVA moves from a conceptual regulatory pathway to a clearly defined and executable development plan,” Dodd added. “As global health authorities continue to emphasize preparedness, resilience, and diversification of vaccine supply, we believe GEO-MVA is well positioned to play an important role.”

About GEO-MVA

GEO-MVA is GeoVax’s Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine candidate being developed for the prevention of Mpox and smallpox. GEO-MVA leverages the well-characterized MVA platform and is designed to support both civilian public health needs and broader preparedness objectives.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

