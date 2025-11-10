EQS-News: GeoVax Recognizes World Immunization Day: Advancing Innovation and Trust in Vaccination

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Positioning GeoVax as a Diversified, Made-in-America Vaccine Leader with Global Market Relevance

ATLANTA, GA - November 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today recognized World Immunization Day, a global observance highlighting the lifesaving power of vaccines and the urgent need to address rising concerns about vaccine confidence.

“Vaccination remains one of the most powerful tools in modern medicine, preventing millions of deaths each year,” said David A. Dodd, Chairman & CEO of GeoVax. “On World Immunization Day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing innovative, next-generation vaccines that not only address today’s threats but also restore public trust through transparency, rigorous science, and diversified solutions.”

The Current Landscape: Trust and Innovation

While over 90% of Americans support routine childhood immunization, surveys show declining confidence in newer vaccines and in the institutions that promote them.

This “trust gap” underscores the need for companies like GeoVax to advance safe, transparent, and science-driven vaccine development while communicating openly with patients, providers, and policymakers.

GeoVax’s Role

Diversified Vaccine Platforms – GeoVax’s multi-antigen vaccine candidates, including its COVID-19 vaccine GEO-CM04S1 and its GEO-MVA platform for Mpox and smallpox, are designed to provide broader, more durable immune responses.

Addressing Vulnerable Populations – With more than 40 million immunocompromised individuals in the U.S. alone, GeoVax’s focus includes ensuring protection for patients underserved by single-antigen or mRNA-only approaches.

Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing – GeoVax is advancing continuous cell line manufacturing to expand supply, reduce costs, and support U.S. preparedness, aligning with federal initiatives to strengthen domestic biodefense while also providing solutions to global health needs.

Looking Ahead

“Americans still believe in the power of vaccines,” added Dodd. “The challenge is ensuring that belief carries forward to the next generation of vaccines. By advancing innovation while prioritizing openness and trust, GeoVax is helping to build a future where immunization continues to save lives and protect communities worldwide.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

