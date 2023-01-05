EQS-News: German-based SPORTTOTAL AG set to enter the U.S. market with AI-enabled live sports streaming powered by T-Mobile 5G technology

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Expansion

German-based SPORTTOTAL AG set to enter the U.S. market with AI-enabled live sports streaming powered by T-Mobile 5G technology



05.01.2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Cologne, 5 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL AG, a stock-listed German technology and media company that specializes in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, announced that its establishing operations in the U.S. with the launch of STAIDIUM U.S. Inc.

SPORTTOTAL has signed a development agreement with the Dallas-based Global Sports Platforms (GSP) to manage STAIDIUM. Veteran executives David Cochran and Kevin McLaughlin will lead the companys efforts in the U.S.

The STAIDIUM OTT platform will deploy SPORTTOTALs self-developed and fully-automated cameras in sports venues across the country and leverage its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software to create a broadcast stream. Using AI, SPORTTOTALs cameras are able to follow the action, capture and analyze the video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays all without any manual oversight.

To ensure it can broadcast from ice rinks, gyms and playing fields across the country, STAIDIUM will tap into the T-Mobile 5G network, the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network in the U.S. With T-Mobiles 5G technology, STAIDIUM will be able to deliver a high-quality live stream from most every venue its cameras are in. The goal is to replicate the success SPORTTOTAL has experienced using Deutsche Telekom technology with its German operations.

With STAIDIUM, fans, families, friends, coaches and scouts will be able to watch professionally-polished sports broadcasts from around the country live or on-demand. STAIDIUM anticipates having cameras in U.S. sports venues at all levels, ranging from youth to professional. It aims to build on the growth SPORTTOTAL has seen in Europe, where the company has streamed more than 35 thousand live events and has the broadcast rights for more than 200 competitions.

The STAIDIUM platform also plans to deliver:

Highlight clips of each game and player, edited together using artificial intelligence.

Real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics, intended to both enhance the viewing experience for fans at home and help coaches, scouts and players gain a competitive edge.

Player profiles, enabling athletes, coaches and scouts to easily track and measure individual performance.

STAIDIUM will be available later this spring as a standalone app on iOS, Android and most smart TVs. Customers will be able to choose from season pass subscriptions or pay-per-view options, with analytics add-ons for coaches, scouts and individual players. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Peter Lauterbach, CEO, SPORTTOTAL AG: Having signed an agreement with experts like David and Kevin is an important step for SPORTTOTAL to enter the highly-competitive U.S. market. In combination with our partners from Deutsche Telekom and the T-Mobile U.S. 5G network, STAIDIUM will bring an entirely new streaming experience to sports fans, scouts and coaches in the U.S.

David Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM/GSP: I am very much looking forward to developing STAIDIUMs live streaming business in the U.S. together with Kevin and the rest of our group. We have conducted intensive market research and have carefully selected SPORTTOTALs fully-automated camera as the best product for live streaming of sporting events in the marketplace. Our initial rollout will be in the ice hockey market, with plans for several other sports to follow shortly. We are honored to be part of the team offering a nearly limitless potential to develop a streaming platform for live sports events.

Kevin McLaughlin, Chief Development Officer, STAIDIUM/GSP: This is an exciting time and opportunity for those of us involved with playing, coaching and watching sports in the United States. Athletes, coaches, clubs, leagues, facilities, fans and parents will now have cutting-edge technology to positively experience true state-of-the-art entertainment and development options. SPORTTOTAL, with their over 40 years of international experience, their industry-leading cameras and uniquely sophisticated built-in AI technology, along with T-Mobile and the nation's largest 5G network, combine to make STAIDIUM the most modern and innovative sports streaming and solutions platform available today."

Lloyd Ney, Owner, Ice Zone (St. Louis, Missouri): "STAIDIUM has created a platform that will provide a best-in-class experience for viewers, athletes, and coaches. By utilizing next-generation AI and built-in 5G network technology, STAIDIUM will change sports streaming in the North American market. The Ice Zone will work with the STAIDIUM team as a beta facility to improve product delivery, develop trusted analytic models, and create the best streaming experience for end users."

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany), is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse FORTY10 linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.

About Global Sports Platforms:

Based in Dallas, Texas, Global Sports Platforms develops sports management software platform and video delivery solutions, focusing on the development of athletes at the youth to professional levels.

