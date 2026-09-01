EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote



01.09.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST

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Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting Approves the Company's Proposed Resolutions by a Majority Vote

Election of four shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board

Markus Sieger is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Course set for debt reduction and comprehensive refinancing

Duesseldorf, September 1, 2026. At this year’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Gerresheimer AG endorsed the Company’s current course and approved all proposed resolutions by a majority vote. In accordance with the Company’s proposal, the discharge of the Supervisory Board and the discharge of former Executive Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, and Dr. Bernd Metzner were deferred. Investigations and assessments regarding breaches of duty and potential claims for damages are still ongoing. Uwe Röhrhoff, Wolf Lehmann, and Achim Schalk were granted discharge for their service on the Executive Board during financial year 2025. Gerresheimer had thoroughly addressed errors in revenue recognition and accounting through two internal assessments and reflected these in the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements. With the implementation of the gto transformation program and the sale of the two business units, Centor and Primary Packaging Plastics, Gerresheimer is expected to significantly improve its earnings and financial situation going forward.

“Today, Gerresheimer once again has a clear strategic vision,” said Achim Schalk, a member of the Management Board, in his speech. “We have set the course for debt reduction and comprehensive refinancing. We are implementing a clear portfolio strategy with an even stronger focus on high-quality drug delivery devices, medical devices, and primary packaging for injectable drugs. In doing so, we have laid the groundwork for Gerresheimer to return to profitable growth in the future.”

Markus Sieger is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

The tenure of Dr. Axel Herberg, Andrea Abt, and Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler ended as scheduled at the close of the Annual General Meeting. They did not run for reelection. Rainer Beaujean, Markus Sieger, and Eva van Pelt were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Klaus Röhrig, who had been appointed by a court order as a member of the Supervisory Board in 2025, was reelected. At the subsequent organizational meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Markus Sieger as its new Chairman.

Clear Majorities for All Proposed Resolutions

With 41.59% of the share capital represented, the Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items by a majority vote. The compensation report and the compensation system were approved. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was elected as the independent auditor for the financial year 2026.



The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the Management Board’s report to the Annual General Meeting can be found at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting



The Annual Report can be found at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com



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