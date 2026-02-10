Gerresheimer Aktie
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG reschedules publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025 and initiates sale of Centor Inc.
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Mergers & Acquisitions
Gerresheimer AG reschedules publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025 and initiates sale of Centor Inc.
Duesseldorf, February 10, 2026. Gerresheimer AG, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, is deferring the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements. A new publication date will be determined in consultation with the auditor. Based on internal indications and in consultation with the auditor, Gerresheimer has commissioned further investigations by a second auditing firm into the revenue recognition and accounting practices in the 2024 and 2025 financial years. In doing so, the company aims to ensure that the previous year’s figures are comprehensively corrected, taking into account the findings of the investigation by an independent external law firm in connection with the ongoing BaFin proceedings, and that the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 fully meet the qualitative requirements. As the investigations are still ongoing, more time is needed to prepare and audit the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, including the correction of the previous year's figures. In order to optimize its capital and financing structure, Gerresheimer has initiated the sale of its US subsidiary Centor Inc.
“As the newly formed management team, we want to ensure that the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements fully meet our standards of quality, compliance, and transparency,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “Due to the ongoing investigations, the process is taking longer than expected. We are working through the issues identified so far in the investigations in a structured manner and in close consultation with the auditor.”
“The focus on partnership-based cooperation with our customers and the consistent implementation of our transformation program will put Gerresheimer back on the road to success,” said Uwe Röhrhoff, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “The optimization of our capital and financing structure through the planned sale of Centor will enable us to implement the necessary measures and thus leverage the existing potential of our company.”
Based on internal indications and in consultation with its auditor, Gerresheimer has commissioned further investigations by a second auditing firm to examine revenue recognition and accounting practices in the 2024 and 2025 financial years.
According to the findings to date, the new investigations initiated by the company indicate that individual employees have violated internal guidelines and IFRS requirements. The resulting corrections in the consolidated financial statements mainly relate to the recognition of revenues and the accounting and valuation of inventories Gerresheimer is continuing to investigate the causes and responsibilities and has already taken initial personnel and organizational measures.
Based on the current findings of the ongoing investigations and the current preparation status of the annual statements, including the previously announced corrections to revenues from bill-and-hold agreements, this results in a total expected correction requirement of approximately EUR -35 million for revenue recognition and approximately EUR -24 million for adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 financial year. Incorrect entries from financial year 2025 identified in the ongoing investigations will be corrected.
Based on the current preparation status of the annual statements and considering the findings of the ongoing investigations, the decrease in revenue in 2025 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of -4% to -2% or slightly better. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 16.5 and 17.5% in financial year 2025 (previously 18.5 to 19.0%). Adjusted EPS is expected to decrease in the high double-digit percentage range and may even turn negative (previously: decrease in the mid-double-digit percentage range).
Based on the results of the impairment tests available to date, Gerresheimer expects non-cash impairments of around EUR 220 to 240 million in the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. These mainly relate to impairments of technology and development projects of Sensile Medical AG and, among others, impairment losses to the assets of Gerresheimer Moulded Glass Chicago Inc., Chicago, USA. The Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights will be closed at the end of financial year 2026 as one of the measures of the transformation program.
Sale of Centor to optimize capital and financing structure
Due to strong interest from potential buyers, Gerresheimer has initiated the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Centor Inc., USA, and plans to complete the transaction before the end of this year. Centor specializes in packaging systems for dispensing prescription drugs in the USA. With the sale, for which the investment bank Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has already been mandated, the company aims to optimize its capital and financing structure. The separation of the Moulded Glass business is also being further pursued, but the intended subsequent sale process will not be initiated in financial year 2026, but at a later date.
To put the company on a path to profitable growth, Gerresheimer is currently implementing a comprehensive transformation program aimed at reducing costs, enhancing performance, and improving free cash flow. Among other things, the program includes more selective investment planning, improved working capital management, measures to increase operational and sales performance, the optimization of procurement and the global production network. For example, Gerresheimer will close its Type 1 Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights, USA, by the end of the 2026 financial year and transfer the business to its three other Type 1 Moulded Glass plants in Italy and India.
Gerresheimer anticipates a stable to slightly growing market environment for the pharma and cosmetics market in financial year 2026. The company expects, before M&A activities, revenues of around EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18 to 19%, and a moderately positive free cash flow, despite an expected weaker first half-year.
