EQS-News: Gerresheimer Publishes Its First Voluntary Sustainability Report Aligned with the CSRD

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): ESG

Gerresheimer Publishes Its First Voluntary Sustainability Report Aligned with the CSRD



09.07.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

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Gerresheimer Publishes Its First Voluntary Sustainability Report Aligned with the CSRD

2025 Results: -31% CO 2 e, 54% electricity from renewable sources, -63% lost time incident rate

Ambitious CO 2 e reduction target of -52% by 2030

Duesseldorf, July 9, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has published its first voluntary separate Non-financial Report for the 2025 financial year, aligned with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audited report transparently details the Group’s sustainability performance in financial year 2025. Gerresheimer was able to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 CO 2 e emissions by 31% compared to the base year 2019 and increase the share of electricity from renewable sources in its total electricity consumption to 54%. The lost time incident rate (LTIR) improved by approximately 63%. At the same time, the company has raised its CO 2 e reduction target for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions to -52% by 2030 and, for the first time, supplemented it with Scope 3 targets. These CO 2 e reduction targets were externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). With this report, Gerresheimer underscores its commitment to measuring and managing climate protection and sustainability according to recognized standards and to communicating progress transparently.

“Despite a very challenging financial year in 2025, we significantly improved key sustainability metrics and, for the first time, reported on our sustainability performance in alignment with the CSRD,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “Our goal is to support our customers on their path toward increased sustainability. This includes not only sustainable product options but also transparent reporting.”

For the 2025 financial year, Gerresheimer published its first voluntary audited non-financial report, aligned with the CSRD. In addition, the company discloses relevant data annually on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating.

EcoVadis Gold – Top 1% in the industry

Since 2011, Gerresheimer’s sustainability management has been independently assessed by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis. In 2025, Gerresheimer was once again awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis. EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies worldwide in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. More than 150,000 companies are evaluated by EcoVadis each year. In the 2025 rating, Gerresheimer increased its score from 76 in 2024 to 78 out of 100 in 2025, placing it among the top 4% of all evaluated companies and the top 1% in its industry.



CDP Rating: “Leadership” Status in Climate

In 2025, more than 22,100 companies worldwide underwent the CDP rating, the recognized benchmark for the disclosure and management of CO 2 e emissions. In the 2025 CDP rating, Gerresheimer once again achieved an “A–” in the climate category and “Leadership” status for the second consecutive year. This high rating recognizes the transparent disclosure of Gerresheimer’s environmental management goals, processes, and results. With this result, Gerresheimer ranks above both the global average of all assessed companies (B) and the industry average (C).

Ambitious CO 2 e Reduction Targets

As part of its corporate strategy, Gerresheimer has set ambitious CO 2 e reduction targets and had them validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By 2030, Gerresheimer aims to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 52% compared to the base year of 2019. Furthermore, by the end of 2029, 65% of Gerresheimer’s suppliers—based on spending on goods and services—are also expected to set science-based climate targets. Finally, by 2034, Gerresheimer aims to reduce emissions intensity relative to operating profit in selected scope 3 categories by 64% compared to the base year 2023.

Further information on Gerresheimer’s sustainability strategy and performance is included in the 2025 Non-financial Report, which is available for download on the Gerresheimer website:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports





About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With 39 production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

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