Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
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09.07.2026 10:37:13
EQS-News: Gerresheimer Publishes Its First Voluntary Sustainability Report Aligned with the CSRD
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Gerresheimer Publishes Its First Voluntary Sustainability Report Aligned with the CSRD
Duesseldorf, July 9, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has published its first voluntary separate Non-financial Report for the 2025 financial year, aligned with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audited report transparently details the Group’s sustainability performance in financial year 2025. Gerresheimer was able to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 CO2e emissions by 31% compared to the base year 2019 and increase the share of electricity from renewable sources in its total electricity consumption to 54%. The lost time incident rate (LTIR) improved by approximately 63%. At the same time, the company has raised its CO2e reduction target for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions to -52% by 2030 and, for the first time, supplemented it with Scope 3 targets. These CO2e reduction targets were externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). With this report, Gerresheimer underscores its commitment to measuring and managing climate protection and sustainability according to recognized standards and to communicating progress transparently.
“Despite a very challenging financial year in 2025, we significantly improved key sustainability metrics and, for the first time, reported on our sustainability performance in alignment with the CSRD,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “Our goal is to support our customers on their path toward increased sustainability. This includes not only sustainable product options but also transparent reporting.”
For the 2025 financial year, Gerresheimer published its first voluntary audited non-financial report, aligned with the CSRD. In addition, the company discloses relevant data annually on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating.
EcoVadis Gold – Top 1% in the industry
Since 2011, Gerresheimer’s sustainability management has been independently assessed by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis. In 2025, Gerresheimer was once again awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis. EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies worldwide in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. More than 150,000 companies are evaluated by EcoVadis each year. In the 2025 rating, Gerresheimer increased its score from 76 in 2024 to 78 out of 100 in 2025, placing it among the top 4% of all evaluated companies and the top 1% in its industry.
In 2025, more than 22,100 companies worldwide underwent the CDP rating, the recognized benchmark for the disclosure and management of CO2e emissions. In the 2025 CDP rating, Gerresheimer once again achieved an “A–” in the climate category and “Leadership” status for the second consecutive year. This high rating recognizes the transparent disclosure of Gerresheimer’s environmental management goals, processes, and results. With this result, Gerresheimer ranks above both the global average of all assessed companies (B) and the industry average (C).
Ambitious CO2e Reduction Targets
As part of its corporate strategy, Gerresheimer has set ambitious CO2e reduction targets and had them validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By 2030, Gerresheimer aims to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 52% compared to the base year of 2019. Furthermore, by the end of 2029, 65% of Gerresheimer’s suppliers—based on spending on goods and services—are also expected to set science-based climate targets. Finally, by 2034, Gerresheimer aims to reduce emissions intensity relative to operating profit in selected scope 3 categories by 64% compared to the base year 2023.
Further information on Gerresheimer’s sustainability strategy and performance is included in the 2025 Non-financial Report, which is available for download on the Gerresheimer website:
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports
About Gerresheimer
Contact Gerresheimer
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2363312
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2363312 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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