Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
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30.09.2026 09:04:53
EQS-News: Gerresheimer Reports Q2 2026 >50% up in Adj. EBITDA Quarter on Quarter
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Gerresheimer Reports Q2 2026 >50% up in Adj. EBITDA Quarter on Quarter
Düsseldorf, September 30, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, today published preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2026. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA rose significantly in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, but remained below the results of the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2026, Gerresheimer generated total revenues of EUR 1.10 billion according to preliminary figures and excluding adjustments for the business units currently in the sales process (first half of 2025: EUR 1.14 billion, adjusted), of which EUR 578 million was generated in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 614 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 168 million (first half of 2025: EUR 224 million, adjusted), of which the second quarter contributed approximately EUR 102 million (Q2 2025: EUR 126 million, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 5.0 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, reaching 17.6%. Overall, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of 2026 was approximately 15.3% due to the subdued first quarter (first half of 2025: 19.6%, adjusted). Revenue performance in the first half of 2026 was positively influenced primarily by the Containment & Delivery Systems division, which saw stronger demand for drug delivery devices. For the current financial year 2026, Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half with improved earnings and a significantly improved financial situation. The sale of Centor is proceeding according to plan, and the transaction is expected to close shortly.
“As expected, the second quarter of 2026 was stronger, with adjusted EBITDA up more than 50% from the previous quarter. Our gto transformation program is beginning to show effects,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “We also expect to finalize the sale of Centor shortly, and the sales process for Primary Packaging Plastics is progressing swiftly according to plan. Building on these milestones, we are putting Gerresheimer back on an absolutely solid basis for the long term through the planned new capital structure.”
Containment & Delivery Systems: Drug Delivery Devices Drive Growth
Primary Injectable Solutions: Lower Demand for Injection Vials
Moulded Glass: Business Stabilizes in the Second Quarter of 2026
Closing of the Centor sale in its final stages
Q1 2026 Quarterly Statement: No Substantial Changes to Preliminary Figures
https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte
Gerresheimer expects to publish its half-year report with the final figures for the first half of 2026 at the end of November 2026.
Contact Gerresheimer
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2407490
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2407490 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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