EQS-News: Gerresheimer Reports Q2 2026 >50% up in Adj. EBITDA Quarter on Quarter

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Gerresheimer Reports Q2 2026 >50% up in Adj. EBITDA Quarter on Quarter



30.09.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

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Gerresheimer Reports Q2 2026 >50% up in Adj. EBITDA Quarter on Quarter

Preliminary Q2 Results: Revenue EUR 578m (+EUR 55m from Q1), adjusted EBITDA EUR 102m (+EUR 35m from Q1)

Stronger second half of 2026 expected

Preparations for closing of Centor sale are in final stages

Düsseldorf, September 30, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, today published preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2026. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA rose significantly in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, but remained below the results of the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2026, Gerresheimer generated total revenues of EUR 1.10 billion according to preliminary figures and excluding adjustments for the business units currently in the sales process (first half of 2025: EUR 1.14 billion, adjusted), of which EUR 578 million was generated in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 614 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 168 million (first half of 2025: EUR 224 million, adjusted), of which the second quarter contributed approximately EUR 102 million (Q2 2025: EUR 126 million, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 5.0 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, reaching 17.6%. Overall, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of 2026 was approximately 15.3% due to the subdued first quarter (first half of 2025: 19.6%, adjusted). Revenue performance in the first half of 2026 was positively influenced primarily by the Containment & Delivery Systems division, which saw stronger demand for drug delivery devices. For the current financial year 2026, Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half with improved earnings and a significantly improved financial situation. The sale of Centor is proceeding according to plan, and the transaction is expected to close shortly.

“As expected, the second quarter of 2026 was stronger, with adjusted EBITDA up more than 50% from the previous quarter. Our gto transformation program is beginning to show effects,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “We also expect to finalize the sale of Centor shortly, and the sales process for Primary Packaging Plastics is progressing swiftly according to plan. Building on these milestones, we are putting Gerresheimer back on an absolutely solid basis for the long term through the planned new capital structure.”

Containment & Delivery Systems: Drug Delivery Devices Drive Growth

The Containment & Delivery Systems division increased both revenue and earnings compared to both the previous quarter and the first half of the previous year. According to preliminary figures, revenue in the first half of 2026 totaled approximately 604 million EUR (first half of 2025: 591 million EUR, adjusted), of which the second quarter of 2026 contributed approximately 308 million EUR (Q2 2025: 303 million EUR, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 135 million in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: EUR 131 million), with the second quarter of 2026 contributing approximately EUR 74 million (Q2 2025: EUR 72 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.3% in the first half of the year (first half of 2025: 22.1%, adjusted). Compared to the first quarter of 2026, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 3.3 percentage points to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2026. The division benefited from higher demand for drug delivery devices, which validates the strategic capital expenditure made in recent years.

Primary Injectable Solutions: Lower Demand for Injection Vials

According to preliminary figures, the Primary Injectable Solutions division generated revenues of EUR 212 million in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: EUR 246 million, adjusted), of which EUR 111 million was generated in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 147 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 16 million (first half of 2025: EUR 50 million, adjusted), of which the division generated EUR 11 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 33 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of 2026 totaled 7.8%. It improved by 4.0 percentage points, from 5.7% in the first quarter of 2026 to 9.7% in the second quarter of 2026. Demand was lower in Europe and the Americas for both syringe systems and, in particular, standard injection vials (bulk vials), which was reflected in the results due to lower capacity utilization at the plants. At the same time, measures have already been initiated to improve capacity utilization and the competitiveness of the business.

Moulded Glass: Business Stabilizes in the Second Quarter of 2026

According to preliminary figures, the Moulded Glass division generated revenues of EUR 309 million in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: EUR 327 million, adjusted), of which EUR 165 million was generated in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 167 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 33 million (first half of 2025: EUR 63 million), of which the division generated EUR 25 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 30 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin totaled 10.6% in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: 19.2%, adjusted). It improved by a solid 9.3 percentage points, from 5.6% in the first quarter of 2026 to 14.9% in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: 18.2%, adjusted). Moderately higher demand in the Food & Beverage segment offset lower revenue in the Pharmaceuticals segment partly related to the upcoming closure of the Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights.

Closing of the Centor sale in its final stages

The sale of Centor is proceeding as planned, and the transaction is expected to close shortly. The sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Q1 2026 Quarterly Statement: No Substantial Changes to Preliminary Figures

Gerresheimer also published its Q1 2026 Quarterly Statement today. There have been no substantial changes compared to the preliminary figures published on August 27, 2026. The Quarterly Statement is available for download on the Gerresheimer website via the following link:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte

Gerresheimer expects to publish its half-year report with the final figures for the first half of 2026 at the end of November 2026.



About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

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