EQS-News: Gerresheimer Reports Revenue Growth and Stable Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter of 2026 

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Gerresheimer Reports Revenue Growth and Stable Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter of 2026



30.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gerresheimer Reports Revenue Growth and Stable Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter of 2026

Preliminary Q3 Results: Revenue EUR 605 million; adjusted EBITDA EUR 103 million

Preliminary 9M Results: Revenue EUR 1.7 billion; adjusted EBITDA EUR 272 million

Stronger Q4 2026 expected in line with guidance

Preparations for the completion of the PPP sale

Duesseldorf, October 30, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, today released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of financial year 2026. Revenue, including the business units currently in the sales process, rose by 8% year-over-year to EUR 605 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 560 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 103 million (Q3 2025: EUR 106 million, adjusted), remaining stable at the same level as in the previous year’s quarter. In the first nine months of the financial year, revenue, based on preliminary figures, was approximately at the previous year’s level at EUR 1.7 billion (9M 2025: EUR 1.7 billion, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA, at EUR 272 million (9M 2025: EUR 331 million, adjusted), fell short of the previous year’s period due to inventory reductions and weaker performance in the Tubular Glass Europe and Moulded Glass business. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1% in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: 19.0%, adjusted), the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months totaled 15.9% (9M 2025: 19.4%, adjusted). Revenue performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 was positively influenced primarily by the Containment & Delivery Systems division, driven by higher demand for drug delivery devices. Looking ahead to the remainder of financial year 2026, Gerresheimer expects a stronger fourth quarter with further earnings improvement, in line with its guidance. Following the successful completion of the Centor sale, Gerresheimer is now moving forward with the completion of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business (PPP). The closing preparations are progressing well. As a result, the transaction is currently expected to close already in the first quarter of 2027.

“Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, stable adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year, and a substantial improvement in our financial situation resulting from the successful completion of the Centor sale in October demonstrate the progress of our transformation,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “The next milestones will be the closing of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business and a comprehensive refinancing.”

Containment & Delivery Systems: Drug Delivery Devices Drive Growth

The Containment & Delivery Systems division increased revenue and earnings in both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. According to preliminary figures and including the business units currently in the sales process, revenue in the first nine months of 2026 totaled approximately 917 million EUR (9M 2025: 876 million EUR, adjusted), of which the third quarter of 2026 contributed approximately 313 million EUR (Q3 2025: EUR 286 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 211 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 194 million, adjusted), with the third quarter of 2026 contributing approximately EUR 77 million (Q3 2025: EUR 64 million, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.9% in the first nine months (9M 2025: 22.2%, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5% in the third quarter (Q3 2025: 22.3%) contributed substantially to this improvement. The division benefited from rising demand for drug delivery devices. In recent years, Gerresheimer had invested in expanding production capacity in this division. The ramp-up of production is now leading to increasing revenue and earnings contributions.

Primary Injectable Solutions: Business stabilized in Q3

According to preliminary figures, the Primary Injectable Solutions division generated revenues of EUR 335 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 360 million, adjusted), of which EUR 123 million was generated in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 114 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 32 million (9M 2025: EUR 69 million, adjusted), of which the division generated EUR 15 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 19 million, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2026 totaled 9.5% due to the significantly weaker first half of the year (9M 2025: 19.3%, adjusted). Here, too, the third quarter of 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% (Q3 2025: 16.8%, adjusted) demonstrated the stabilization of the business, even though revenue, earnings, and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months were collectively below the previous year’s period. As part of the transformation program, measures are currently underway to improve capacity utilization and competitiveness in the Tubular Glass business.

Moulded Glass: Revenue stabilized in Q3; earnings impacted by inventory reduction

According to preliminary figures, the Moulded Glass division generated revenues of EUR 479 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 492 million, adjusted), of which EUR 169 million was generated in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 165 million, adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 52 million (9M 2025: EUR 91 million, adjusted), of which the division generated EUR 17 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 29 million, adjusted). The adjusted EBITDA margin totaled 10.9% in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: 18.6%, adjusted), whereby the adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter at 10.2% (Q3 2025: 17.4%, adjusted) was below the overall margin. In a weaker market environment, the Moulded Glass division reported lower revenue. In addition, inventory levels were reduced as part of cash management initiatives, which further lowered capacity utilization and had a negative impact on adjusted EBITDA. In this division as well, Gerresheimer has initiated measures to improve performance as part of its transformation program. For example, the Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights, USA, was closed in September 2026.

Gerresheimer expects to publish its Q3 Quarterly Statement, containing the final figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of financial year 2026, in December 2026.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

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