Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
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27.08.2026 09:19:43
EQS-News: Gerresheimer Reports Slight Revenue Growth in Q1 2026 and a Strong Focus on Free Cash Flow
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Gerresheimer Reports Slight Revenue Growth in Q1 2026 and a Strong Focus on Free Cash Flow
Duesseldorf, August 27, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries today released preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026. The release had been postponed due to internal investigations—now completed—regarding revenues and accounting practices in financial years 2024 and 2025. According to preliminary figures and without adjustments for the business units currently in the sales process, Gerresheimer generated revenues of EUR 524 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 519 million, adjusted). However, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 66 million (Q1 2025: EUR 81 million, adjusted) and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6% (Q1 2025: 15.7%) were both lower than in the same quarter of the previous year. The reason for this is that, as announced, Gerresheimer has placed a strong focus on free cash flow. Revenue growth was driven primarily by the newly formed divisions Containment & Delivery Systems and Primary Injectable Solutions. For the current financial year 2026, Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half of the year with improved earnings, in line with its guidance.
“In the first quarter of 2026, our focus was clearly on free cash flow,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. “We achieved our best first-quarter free cash flow in five years. However, our strict cash management—including the optimization of inventory and production volumes—had an impact on earnings. With the consistent implementation of our transformation program, we expect earnings to improve again, particularly in the second half of the year. Furthermore, the expected cash inflows from the sale of Centor and Primary Packaging Plastics will significantly improve our financing and capital structure.”
According to preliminary figures, free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to -32 million EUR, compared with -141 million EUR in the same quarter of the previous year. Gerresheimer achieved this through more selective investment planning, strict working capital management, and a lower build-up of inventory.
Containment & Delivery Systems: Drug Delivery Devices Drive Growth
Primary Injectable Solutions: Strong Growth in Syringe Systems
Moulded Glass: Continued subdued demand in the Pharma and Cosmetics Sectors
The decline in revenue was attributable, among other things, to a production downtime due to a furnace repair at the Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights, which will be closed by the end of financial year 2026.
In addition, continued subdued demand in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors had an impact. This was compounded by strict cash management—including planned production halts to reduce inventory levels—which also contributed to the significantly lower adjusted EBITDA.
Improved Earnings and Financial Situation
Focused Portfolio
About Gerresheimer
Contact Gerresheimer
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2389406
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389406 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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