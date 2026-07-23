EQS-News: Gerresheimer Starts Operations at New Plant in Zhenjiang Dagang, China

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Gerresheimer Starts Operations at New Plant in Zhenjiang Dagang, China



23.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Gerresheimer Starts Operations at New Plant in Zhenjiang Dagang, China

Approximately 300 jobs for skilled workers from the region

Production capacity for primary packaging for injectable pharmaceuticals in China to double

20 years of successful joint venture with Shuangfeng Glass

Duesseldorf/ Zhenjiang Dagang, China, July 23, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has started operations at a new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang, China, for the production of glass primary pharmaceutical packaging. After approximately four years of construction, a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building covering around 40,000 m² (60 mu) has been completed in the Zhenjiang Economic Development Zone in Jiangsu Province, fully meeting the stringent regulatory requirements of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. An additional 33,000 m² (50 mu) of land is available for future expansion. The new plant also sets new standards in terms of sustainability. With this new facility, Gerresheimer is doubling its production capacity for primary packaging for injectable pharmaceuticals in China. Gerresheimer currently produces pharmaceutical vials and ampoules at the site—primarily for the Chinese market—with a workforce of about 250 employees; approximately 50 new jobs are expected to be created in the coming years. With its fourth Tubular Glass plant in China, Gerresheimer is continuing its successful 20-year partnership with Shuangfeng Glass.

“With our new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang, we are responding to the dynamic market growth in China, particularly in the field of injectable biologics,” said Mehran Nilchian, Global Senior Vice President of Tubular Glass at Gerresheimer. “We are pleased that we can provide our pharma and biotech customers in China and the Asia-Pacific region with the best possible support through our expanded production capacity, excellent quality, and comprehensive service.”

State-of-the-art production in accordance with GMP standards

The new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang is equipped with state-of-the-art glass forming lines as well as intelligent production and logistics systems featuring a high degree of automation.

The borosilicate glass vials and ampoules are produced in a wide range of sizes and designs in accordance with China’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical packaging. Controlled areas include, among other things, over 2,700 m² of ISO Class 8 cleanroom space, an ISO Class 7 microbiological laboratory, and an area of over 700 m² of ISO Class 8 space for the silicone coating of ampoules and vials. The plant also has a comprehensive ISO-certified quality and environmental management system.

Sustainable Production Facility

The new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang also sets new standards in terms of sustainability. It was designed and built in accordance with China’s “Green Factory” guidelines and the LEED Gold certification requirements of the U.S. Green Building Council. A 2-MWp rooftop photovoltaic system generates sustainable electricity that is consumed directly on-site. Water, as a valuable resource, is systematically collected and recycled, including rainwater and condensation from the air conditioning systems. The exhaust heat generated during production is used to heat other areas. The new plants’ energy and resource efficiency, along with their use of electricity from renewable energy sources, contribute positively to the Gerresheimer Group’s ambitious sustainability goals.

20 Years of Joint Venture with Shuangfeng Glass

The start of operations of the new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang also marks the 20th anniversary of the successful partnership between the Gerresheimer Group and the Chinese company Shuangfeng Glass. The joint venture Gerresheimer Shuangfeng Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd. now operates a total of four Tubular Glass plants in China: two plants in Danyang, one plant in Zhenjiang, and the new plant in Zhenjiang Dagang. With this new production capacity, Gerresheimer is positioning itself as one of the leading suppliers of primary packaging for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries in China.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With 39 production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

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