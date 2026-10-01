Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
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01.10.2026 10:04:53
EQS-News: Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor
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EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor
Duesseldorf, October 1, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has successfully completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Centor within just two months, following the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. On July 29, 2026, Gerresheimer had entered into definitive agreements with a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax Funds”) regarding the sale of Centor US Holding Inc., USA, as well as Gerresheimer’s global Primary Packaging Plastics (PPP) business. The total purchase price for the two business units is based on a combined enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.5 billion, with Centor accounting for about half of the amount. The parties have agreed not to disclose further terms of the agreement. Gerresheimer will use the proceeds from the closing of the first transaction to lower its debt. The closing of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected in the first half of 2027.
“With the successful completion of the Centor sale, we have reached an important milestone. The cash inflow strengthens our financial position and supports the further reduction of our debt. In parallel with the sales, we are putting Gerresheimer back on an absolutely solid basis for the long term through the planned new capital structure,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG.
“It is particularly gratifying that we were able to complete the sale of Centor within just two months,” adds Achim Schalk, a member of the Management Board. “Our full focus is now on the carve-out of the Primary Packaging Plastics business so that we can successfully complete this transaction also as quickly as possible and implement Gerresheimer’s portfolio restructuring as planned. The new Gerresheimer will be even more focused on high-quality primary packaging and drug delivery systems. These two business areas are characterized by attractive growth prospects, high regulatory barriers to entry, and long-term customer relationships.”
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01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2408674
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2408674 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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