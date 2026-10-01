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WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

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01.10.2026 10:04:53

EQS-News: Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor

01.10.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor

  • Proceeds will be used to lower Gerresheimer’s debt
  • Closing of the Primary Packaging Plastics sale in H1 2027

Duesseldorf, October 1, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has successfully completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Centor within just two months, following the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. On July 29, 2026, Gerresheimer had entered into definitive agreements with a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax Funds”) regarding the sale of Centor US Holding Inc., USA, as well as Gerresheimer’s global Primary Packaging Plastics (PPP) business. The total purchase price for the two business units is based on a combined enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.5 billion, with Centor accounting for about half of the amount. The parties have agreed not to disclose further terms of the agreement. Gerresheimer will use the proceeds from the closing of the first transaction to lower its debt. The closing of the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected in the first half of 2027.  

“With the successful completion of the Centor sale, we have reached an important milestone. The cash inflow strengthens our financial position and supports the further reduction of our debt. In parallel with the sales, we are putting Gerresheimer back on an absolutely solid basis for the long term through the planned new capital structure,” explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG.

“It is particularly gratifying that we were able to complete the sale of Centor within just two months,” adds Achim Schalk, a member of the Management Board. “Our full focus is now on the carve-out of the Primary Packaging Plastics business so that we can successfully complete this transaction also as quickly as possible and implement Gerresheimer’s portfolio restructuring as planned. The new Gerresheimer will be even more focused on high-quality primary packaging and drug delivery systems. These two business areas are characterized by attractive growth prospects, high regulatory barriers to entry, and long-term customer relationships.”

With the cash inflow from the now-completed sale of Centor and the expected cash inflow from the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business, Gerresheimer will significantly reduce its debt. Following the completion of the Primary Packaging Plastics sale, a comprehensive refinancing of the Group is also planned, which is currently being prepared in consultation with the creditors. 

 

About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
www.gerresheimer.com

 

Contact Gerresheimer

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Group Senior Director of Communications & Marketing
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com		 Dersim Korkmaz
Manager Corporate Communications
T +49 211 6181 296
dersim.korkmaz@gerresheimer.com
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President of Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		  

01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
EQS News ID: 2408674

 
End of News EQS News Service

2408674  01.10.2026 CET/CEST

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