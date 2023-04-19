|
19.04.2023 12:39:20
EQS-News: GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial restructuring under preventive StaRUG proceedings and operational restructuring of German retail business
GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial restructuring under preventive StaRUG proceedings and operational restructuring of German retail business
Financial Restructuring under "StaRUG proceedings
On the basis of the Act on the Stabilisation and Restructuring Framework for Enterprises, StaRUG for short, GERRY WEBER International AG will accelerate the financial restructuring process of the company and will file an application for the initiation of proceedings with the competent local court in Essen for this purpose on April 19, 2023. With the help of the initiation of the StaRUG proceedings and by using all legislative possibilities, a sustainable balance sheet restructuring of the liabilities side of the company is to be achieved. Part of the project is to be a capital reduction to zero, which would also result in the delisting of the shares of GERRY WEBER International AG.
Operational restructuring of the German retail business planned
Further measures of the project include the filing of an application for insolvency proceedings in self-administration of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH at the competent local court in Bielefeld with the aim of optimising the German store network. This procedure ensures that the company retains its power of disposal and financial sovereignty. The preliminary proceedings are limited to three months and exclusively concern GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH, which is headquartered in Halle. GERRY WEBER International AG and all other subsidiaries are expressly not affected.
The ability to deliver remains fully guaranteed.
Business operations will continue in full.
"The restructuring project is a necessary reaction to the external circumstances. Retail as a whole has to be realigned. To this end, we want to build the store network of the future. Because we firmly believe in stores. At the same time, we have to put every square metre of space to the test today," says Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus, CEO of GERRY WEBER International AG. She adds: These measures will allow the company to focus on the healthy core of GERRY WEBER: three brands with great appeal that are well received and in demand by customers. Moreover, this will further strengthen the successful wholesale, e-commerce and international business.
About the GERRY WEBER Group
Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,100 people worldwide, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 54 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com
Christina Herrmann
Head of Corporate Communications / Press Officer
Tel: +49 5201 185 320
Mobile: +49 1511 695 4935
E-mail: christina.herrmann@gerryweber.com
Viona Brandt (external)
Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 175 93 93 320
E-mail: viona.brandt@gerryweber.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|ir@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
|WKN:
|A255G3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1611737
