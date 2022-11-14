|
14.11.2022 07:30:04
EQS-News: Gesco AG: Group earnings for the first nine months already at the level of the full year 2021
|
EQS-News: Gesco AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Prime Standard-listed GESCO AG, an industrial group of medium-sized market- and technology-leading companies, informs in its 9-Month Report 2022 published today on a consistently pleasing business performance.
All key financial indicators again improved significantly compared to the same period last year. Sales increased by 24% compared to the same period last year (Q3/2022: 435.4 million; Q3/2021: 351 million). EBIT improved by 47% and the EBIT margin increased by 147 basis points from 7.9% to 9.4%. Group earnings increased very significantly to 26.3 million and thus already reached the level of the entire 2021 financial year by the end of the third quarter.
The gratifying business development was achieved through further gains in market share and the high adjustment speed of the subsidiaries in the form of timely passing on of price increases while at the same time successfully stabilising the supply chains. The positive effects of the Excellence Programmes also played an important role.
GESCO confirms the increased forecast published in October 2022 for sales in the range of
The full 9-month report 2022 is available at: www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
1)After minority interests 2)XETRA closing price as of the balance sheet date 3)Number as of the balance sheet date
About GESCO:
GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1486169
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486169 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gesco AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Gesco AG: Konzernergebnis der ersten neun Monate bereits auf Niveau des Gesamtjahres 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Gesco AG: Group earnings for the first nine months already at the level of the full year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: GESCO AG: Subsidiary SVT makes an acquisition (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: GESCO AG: Tochtergesellschaft SVT kauft zu (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO AG raises forecast 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO AG erhöht Prognose 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|Gesco AG : GESCO AG raises forecast 2022 (Investegate)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-PVR: Gesco AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)