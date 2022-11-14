EQS-News: Gesco AG: Group earnings for the first nine months already at the level of the full year 2021

EQS-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Gesco AG: Group earnings for the first nine months already at the level of the full year 2021



14.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

24% increase in sales to 459.3 million

Group earningst increased by 74% to 26.3 million

Positive business development continued in Q3

Prime Standard-listed GESCO AG, an industrial group of medium-sized market- and technology-leading companies, informs in its 9-Month Report 2022 published today on a consistently pleasing business performance.

All key financial indicators again improved significantly compared to the same period last year. Sales increased by 24% compared to the same period last year (Q3/2022: 435.4 million; Q3/2021: 351 million). EBIT improved by 47% and the EBIT margin increased by 147 basis points from 7.9% to 9.4%. Group earnings increased very significantly to 26.3 million and thus already reached the level of the entire 2021 financial year by the end of the third quarter.

The gratifying business development was achieved through further gains in market share and the high adjustment speed of the subsidiaries in the form of timely passing on of price increases while at the same time successfully stabilising the supply chains. The positive effects of the Excellence Programmes also played an important role.

GESCO confirms the increased forecast published in October 2022 for sales in the range of

575 million - 585 million and Group earnings in the range of 30.7 - 32.2 million.

The full 9-month report 2022 is available at: www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

GESCO Group key figures (IFRS) in 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022

01.01.2021 - 30.09.2021

(continued) Change

(in %)

Incoming orders T 459.306 421.039 9,1% Sales T 435.422 351.012 24,0% EBITDA T 54.367 40.728 33,5% EBIT T 40.838 27.769 47,1% EBIT margin (in %) % 9,4% 7,9% 147 bp EBT T 41.114 26.811 53,3% Group result1) T 26.323 15.179 73,6% Earnings per share 2,43 1,40 73,6% Closing price2) 21,50 25,00 -14,0% Employees3) Number 1.841 1.789 2,9%

1)After minority interests 2)XETRA closing price as of the balance sheet date 3)Number as of the balance sheet date

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

