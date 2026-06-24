Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
|
24.06.2026 17:46:43
EQS-News: GESCO AGM 2026: Proposed resolutions passed by a large majority
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EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Today’s Annual General Meeting of GESCO SE was well attended by shareholders. In total, approximately 48.3% of the voting share capital was represented.
The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend payment of €0.20 per share by a vote of 99.3%. All other items on the agenda also received a high level of approval (ranging from 87.2% to 99.9%).
The event was once again held at the Rheinterasse in Düsseldorf. Many shareholders and guests took the opportunity to speak to all the managing directors and management teams of the subsidiaries in one-to-one discussions to find out more about the companies and their general conditions.
An overview of the voting results and the Executive Board’s presentation are available on the GESCO website at https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group comprising market and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Life Science & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed on the Prime Standard, GESCO provides institutional and private investors with access to a portfolio of hidden champions from the industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2353306
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353306 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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