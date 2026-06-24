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WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201

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24.06.2026 17:46:43

EQS-News: GESCO AGM 2026: Proposed resolutions passed by a large majority

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GESCO AGM 2026: Proposed resolutions passed by a large majority

24.06.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today’s Annual General Meeting of GESCO SE was well attended by shareholders. In total, approximately 48.3% of the voting share capital was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend payment of €0.20 per share by a vote of 99.3%. All other items on the agenda also received a high level of approval (ranging from 87.2% to 99.9%).

The event was once again held at the Rheinterasse in Düsseldorf. Many shareholders and guests took the opportunity to speak to all the managing directors and management teams of the subsidiaries in one-to-one discussions to find out more about the companies and their general conditions.

An overview of the voting results and the Executive Board’s presentation are available on the GESCO website at https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group comprising market and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Life Science & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed on the Prime Standard, GESCO provides institutional and private investors with access to a portfolio of hidden champions from the industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Director of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Email: ir@gesco.de
Website: www.gesco.de


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2353306

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353306  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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