EQS-News: GESCO recorded a solid performance in the first half of 2026 despite persistently challenging conditions

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

GESCO recorded a solid performance in the first half of 2026 despite persistently challenging conditions



12.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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GESCO recorded a solid performance in the first half of 2026 despite persistently challenging conditions At €272.0 million, order intake is 13.2% higher than the previous year's level

Sales increase by 4.8% to € 248.7 million

Significant increase in earnings: EBIT up 52.9% to €12.7 million

Guidance for the full year 2026 confirmed Wuppertal, 12. August 2026 – GESCO SE ("GESCO") recorded a solid performance in the first half of 2026 in a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment. Thanks to the Group's broad positioning and high diversification across various industries, the GESCO Group was able to more than compensate for challenges in individual end markets. Revenue rose by 4.8% to €248.7 million and operating profit (EBIT) increased significantly by 52.9% to €12.7 million.



Johannes Pfeffer, CEO of GESCO SE: "The results of the first half of the year show that we are able to deliver operationally in a challenging environment. The significant improvement in our margins and the solid order momentum make us confident for the remainder of the year. Overall, we confirm the forecast for the full year 2026."



Development at Group level: Strong order momentum and significant improvement in earnings



In the first half of 2026, the GESCO Group achieved an order intake of €272.0 million, equivalent to an increase of 13.2% compared to the same period last year. Sales increased by 4.8% to €248.7 million and resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09, which underlines the Group's solid demand situation and order situation. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 32.5% to € 21.8 million and the operating result (EBIT) also increased disproportionately to sales by 52.9% to € 12.7 million. This development was mainly due to a 1.8 percentage point decrease in the cost of materials ratio, reduced other operating expenses and increased cost sensitivity in the Group. Return on sales (ROS) improved accordingly by 1.6 percentage points to 5.1% (previous year: 3.5%). Group earnings after minority interests reached € 7.8 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's level of € 4.5 million. Earnings per share rose by 71.1% to €0.75.



Heterogeneous segment development underlines the strength of the diversified portfolio



The three operating segments of the GESCO Group showed different developments in the first half of 2026, reflecting the respective market and industry dynamics.



In the Materials Refinement & Distribution segment, order intake rose by 15.2% to €126.1 million (previous year: €109.5 million) in a still challenging environment. This increase is attributable in particular to market share gains by individual subsidiaries, selective price increases and a slight revival in demand in individual markets. However, at €30.9 million, the order backlog as of June 30, 2026 was still significantly below the previous year's level of €48.1 million. Revenue rose by 9.7% to €122.0 million. EBIT improved significantly to € 6.5 million (previous year: € 2.7 million). ROS rose by 2.9 percentage points to 5.4% (previous year: 2.5%).



The Health Care & Life Science segment continued to be characterized by subdued demand in individual customer groups. Order intake rose slightly by 0.9% to €68.7 million, while the order backlog of €26.0 million was around 14.6% below the previous year's level of €30.4 million. Revenue fell by 17.3% to €65.4 million. EBIT fell by 13.1% to € 6.0 million, taking into account slightly higher depreciation and amortization. The increased relative profitability should be emphasized positively. ROS improved by 0.4 percentage points to 9.2% (previous year: 8.8%).



The Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment showed a very solid performance in the first half of 2026 despite the challenging conditions in mechanical and plant engineering. Driven by the continuing high demand for SVT GmbH's service portfolio and positive effects from the acquisition of the subsidiary Eckart GmbH, which was not yet included in the figures in the same period of the previous year, order intake rose by 23.1% to € 77.2 million. On a comparable basis, too, order intake is noticeably higher than the previous year's level. The order backlog remained at a historically high level of €102.1 million as of June 30, 2026 (previous year: €101.1 million). Revenue increased by 30.3% to €61.3 million. EBIT increased by 46.7% to € 3.6 million. ROS improved by 0.7 percentage points to 6.0% (previous year: 5.3%).



Guidance for the full year 2026 confirmed



Based on the development in the first half of 2026, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2026 financial year, which expects revenue to increase to €515 – 530 million (previous year: €495.0 million) and a significant improvement in group earnings after minority interest to €15 – 20 million (previous year: €9.9 million).



Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group: in T€ 01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026 01.01.2025 - 30.06.2025 Change(in %) Order intake 272.033 240.276 13,2% Revenue 248.686 237.242 4,8% EBITDA 21.822 16.473 32,5% EBIT 12.694 8.303 52,9% ROS in % 5,1% 3,5% 160 bp EBT 11.401 6.457 76,6% Group Earnings1) 7.810 4.537 72,1% Earnings per share in € 0,75 0,44 71,1% Closing price in €2) 13,20 17,25 -23,5% Employees3) 1.636 1.573 4,0% 1) By third-party shares

2) XETRA closing price as of the balance sheet date

3) Number as of the balance sheet date, excluding trainees



The complete half-year report 2026 can be accessed at https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About GESCO:



GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of industrial SMEs.

Contact: GESCO SE

Andrea Holzbaur

CFO

Phone: +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 40 60 91 86 76

Email: ir-gesco@kirchhoff.de

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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