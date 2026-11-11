EQS-News: GESCO reports significant increase in earnings in the first nine months and shows stable business performance in a challenging market environment

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

GESCO reports significant increase in earnings in the first nine months and shows stable business performance in a challenging market environment



11.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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GESCO reports significant increase in earnings in the first nine months and shows stable business performance in a challenging market environment

Order intake rose by 3.3% to €387.5 million

Revenue grew slightly by 1.0% to €368.3 million

EBIT rose significantly more than revenue, by 18.1%, to €18.1 million

Financial position further strengthened by lower net debt and higher cash and cash equivalents

Revenue guidance for 2026 at €525 to 543 million (raised on October 1, 2026); earnings guidance of €15 to 20 million confirmed

Wuppertal, November 11, 2026 – GESCO SE (“GESCO”) significantly increased its earnings in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year and performed steadily in a persistently challenging market environment. Demand was positive overall: Order intake grew by 3.3% to €387.5 million, while revenue rose slightly by 1.0% to €368.3 million. Operating profit (EBIT) increased significantly to €18.1 million (previous year: €15.3 million). On October 1, 2026, GESCO acquired ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH, thereby completing an important step in its growth strategy. Due to the positive business performance, GESCO confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2026, which was most recently raised on October 1, 2026.



Significant increase in earnings and margins at the Group level



The Group’s order intake for the first nine months of 2026 totaled €387.5 million, up 3.3% from the prior-year period. With revenue rising by 1.0% to €368.3 million, this results in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05. Earnings growth was significantly stronger than revenue growth, due in no small part to successes in optimizing the cost structure: EBITDA rose by 12.5% to €31.7 million, and operating profit (EBIT) increased by 18.1% to €18.1 million. The EBITDA margin improved to 8.6% from 7.7%, while the return on sales, at 4.9%, was 71 basis points higher than the prior-year figure of 4.2%. This margin performance was driven in particular by a 1.1 percentage point decrease in the cost of materials ratio to 55.5% and a €2.9 million reduction in other operating expenses. Earnings before taxes rose by 26.5% to €15.9 million, and consolidated net income after minority interests increased by 30.1% to €10.8 million. Earnings per share rose by 29.8% to €1.04. This earnings performance demonstrates the Group’s operational strength and provides a solid foundation for expectations in the fourth quarter.



Stable business performance with a diversified portfolio



In the first nine months of 2026, the three operating segments performed differently. While the Materials Refinement & Distribution segment benefited from strong customer demand and posted significant growth in order intake, revenue, and operating income, performance in the Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segments was characterized by a weak market environment and relatively subdued demand from certain customer groups.



Materials Refinement & Distribution: Order intake rose by 11.4% to €181.2 million (prior year: €162.7 million). Revenue increased by 9.8% to €179.6 million (prior year: €163.6 million). EBIT reached €9.7 million, compared with €3.9 million in the same period last year, and ROS rose from 2.4% to 5.4%.



Health Care & Life Science: Order intake rose slightly by 2.5% to €99.3 million (prior year: €96.9 million). Revenue declined by 11.5% to €99.0 million (prior year: €111.8 million). EBIT fell to €8.6 million (prior year: €9.9 million). The return on sales (ROS) remained virtually stable at 8.7% (prior year: 8.9%).



Industrial Assets & Infrastructure: Order intake fell by 7.3% to €107.0 million (previous year: €115.3 million), while revenue, at €89.8 million, was slightly above the previous year’s figure of €89.4 million. EBIT declined to €4.8 million (previous year: €7.6 million), and the return on sales (ROS) fell from 8.5% to 5.4%.



Financial position further strengthened: net debt reduced by 31.2%



The GESCO Group’s financial position has continued to strengthen since the beginning of the year. Net debt, including leases, decreased by €19.3 million, or 31.2%, to €42.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by €10.6 million to €45.7 million. As a result, GESCO has a comfortable level of liquidity. The equity ratio remained at a high level of 60.2% (December 31, 2025: 60.9%).



Updated forecast for full-year 2026 confirmed



In light of the positive operating performance and the acquisition of the ARKU Group, the updated forecast for fiscal year 2026 has been confirmed. On October 1, 2026, the Executive Board raised the revenue forecast for 2026 to between €525 million and €543 million. In addition, consolidated net income after minority interests is expected to rise significantly to between €15 million and €20 million (previous year: €9.9 million). The ARKU Group is not expected to make a significant contribution to consolidated net income in 2026, as the earnings contribution in the fourth quarter will be offset by effects from the initial consolidation and transaction costs. Starting in the coming fiscal year, however, this acquisition will contribute to the GESCO Group’s profitable growth.



Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:

in T€ 01.01.2026 - 30.09.2026 01.01.2025 - 30.09.2025 Change(in %) Order intake 387,456 374,981 3.3 % Revenue 368,325 364,746 1.0 % EBITDA 31,670 28,159 12.5 % EBIT 18,102 15,330 18.1 % ROS in % 4.9 % 4.2 % 71 bp EBT 15,912 12,582 26.5 % Group Earnings1) 10,831 8,327 30.1 % Earnings per share in € 1.04 0.80 29.8 % Closing price in €2) 13.95 15.30 -8.8 % Employees3) 1,637 1,668 -1.9 %

1) By third-party shares

2) XETRA closing price as of the balance sheet date

3) Number as of the balance sheet date, excluding trainees



The full 2026 nine-month report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.





About GESCO:



GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of industrial SMEs.

Contact:

GESCO SE

Andrea Holzbaur

CFO

Phone: +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de



Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 40 60 91 86 76

Email: ir-gesco@kirchhoff.de