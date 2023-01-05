EQS-News: GESCO SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed

|
In October 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board decided to transform GESCO AG into a European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE). The Annual General Meeting on 24 August 2022 approved the change of legal form with 99.8%.
With yesterday's entry in the commercial register, the conversion of GESCO AG into GESCO SE is concluded and thus formally effective. The European legal form underlines GESCO's positioning as a forward-looking and increasingly internationally oriented medium-sized industrial group.
The previous structure of the separation of organs of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board as well as the staffing of the bodies will remain in place. In principle, the new legal form has no effect on shareholders, contractual partners and customers of the Company. Shareholder rights or financial reporting will also not be affected by the conversion. GESCO SE's headquarters will remain in Wuppertal.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process, resource as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
