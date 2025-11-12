EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes 9-month report 2025

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Stable sales level and significant improvements in earnings

Continued very solid balance sheet opens up growth prospects

Forecast lowered due to reduced expectations for Q4

GESCO SE published its 9-month report 2025 today. In an economic context characterised by geopolitical turbulence and trade conflicts, the Group delivered a solid performance.

Development at Group level

Against this backdrop, GESCO Group generated a solid third quarter. Overall, the key financial figures present a mixed picture compared to the previous year. Incoming orders totalled € 375.0 million in the period from January to September, which corresponds to a decline of 6.4 % compared to the previous year. At € 364.7 million, sales were also 4.7% lower than in the same period of the previous year. However, the development of earnings figures should be emphasised positively. EBITDA rose by 6.4% to € 28.2 million and the operating result (EBIT) improved by 20.4% to € 15.3 million. Group earnings after minority interests totalled € 8.3 million, exceeding the previous year's figure (€ 5.4 million) by 55.1%. As a result, earnings per share also rose to € 0.80 (previous year: € 0.51).

Segment development

GESCO Group consists of three operating segments that performed differently in the first nine months of 2025:

1. Materials Refinement & Distribution

This segment, which comprises the companies Doerrenberg, PGW and Funke, struggled with a sustained downward trend.

Incoming orders totalled € 162.7 million, a decrease of 10.0% compared to € 180.9 million in the previous year, due to weak demand from key sectors such as the automotive and mechanical engineering industries. The order backlog fell to € 46.8 million (previous year: € 53.8 million). Sales fell by € 24.2 million to € 163.6 million, while the operating result (EBIT) fell significantly to € 3.9 million (Q1-Q3 2024: € 5.9 million). The return on sales (ROS) fell from 3.1% to 2.4%.

2. Health Care & Lifescience

In the Health Care & Lifescience segment, the companies Setter, INEX and AMTRION maintained their market positions.

Incoming orders totalled € 96.9 million, a decrease of 17.4% compared to the previous year, mainly due to project-related postponements. Sales rose slightly by 0.4% to € 111.8 million thanks to the positive development at AMTRION. EBIT increased by 19.2% to € 9.9 million (Q1-Q3 2024: € 8.3 million), supported by cost reductions and efficiency gains, which corresponds to an ROS of 8.9%.

3. Industrial Assets & Infrastructure

The Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment, consisting of SVT, MAE, Eckart and Kesel, recorded an increase in incoming orders of 27.1% to € 115.3 million, supported by the acquisition of Eckart. Sales totalled € 89.4 million, which represents an increase of 24.3%. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.29 shows the strong demand for the solutions on offer. EBIT rose to € 7.6 million (Q1-Q3 2024: € 5.0 million), resulting in an ROS of 8.5%.

Outlook

The business environment for many GESCO Group companies has deteriorated further in recent weeks due to continued customer restraint. Incoming orders, sales and earnings fell short of expectations in October. In terms of projects, there are currently signs of customer acceptances being postponed from December to January. In addition, a number of special effects are having both a positive and negative impact on earnings. Positive effects include the sale of land, which, however, cannot offset the negative effects such as the precautionary value adjustments of receivables from ongoing proceedings. The Executive Board expects special effects to make a negative contribution to earnings of around € -1 million.

Based on these developments, the Executive Board is adjusting the forecast for financial year 2025 issued in April downwards and narrowing the range: GESCO Group is now expected to generate sales of € 480 million to € 500 million (previously € 485 million to € 515 million) and Group net income (after minority interest) of € 9 million to € 12 million (previously € 13 million to € 17 million).

The full nine-month report 2025 is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:

in € thousand 01/01/2025 – 09/30/2025 01/01/2024 – 09/30/2024 Change in

(in %) Incoming orders 374,981 400,598 -6.4% Sales 364,746 382,929 -4.7% EBITDA 28,159 26,466 6.4% EBIT 15,330 12,729 20.4% ROS in % 4.2% 3.3% 88 bp EBT 12,582 9,196 36.8% Group earnings (1) 8,327 5,369 55.1% Earnings per share in € 0.80 0.51 55.1% Closing price in € (2) 15.30 13.90 10.1% Employees (3) 1,668 1,868 -10.7%

After minority interests XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date Number as at balance sheet date, excluding trainees

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

