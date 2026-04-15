Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
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15.04.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook
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EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
GESCO SE, listed on the Prime Standard, today published its 2025 Annual Report, thereby confirming the preliminary figures announced on 9 March 2026.
The GESCO Group closed the 2025 financial year with sales of €495.0 million and EBIT of €15.5 million. Consolidated earnings after minority interests stood at €9.9 million (previous year: €4.4 million), with earnings per share rising accordingly to €0.96 (previous year: €0.42).
Despite a challenging market environment overall, GESCO improved the quality of its earnings through a range of operational measures in its portfolio companies. The focus was on consistent cost and investment discipline, as well as the further development of the GESCO Business System (GBS).
Equity rose to €272.6 million. The equity ratio thus stood at 60.9% at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. In view of the high geopolitical risks and the continuing weakness in demand, the Group’s focus will remain on securing and strengthening its financial and asset position.
Confident outlook for 2026
Despite the continuing very challenging operating environment, the Executive Board expects sales for the current fiscal year to rise to €515–530 million (2025: €495.0 million) and a significant improvement in consolidated earnings (after minority interests) to €15–20 million (2025: €9.9 million).
The 2025 Annual Report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
Today’s annual results press conference begins at 3.00 pm. A video recording of the press conference will be available shortly after the event on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports as well.
Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:
1) as at the balance sheet date
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact
Peter Alex
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308420
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308420 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Gesco
|
07:30
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2025 und Ausblick 2026 (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE announces preliminary figures for 2025 and dividend proposal (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2025 und Dividendenvorschlag bekannt (EQS Group)
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|Gesco
|14,40
|3,23%
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