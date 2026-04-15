Gesco Aktie

Gesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook

15.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Preliminary figures for 2025 confirmed: turnover of €495.0 million, consolidated profit of €9.9 million
  • Outlook for 2026:
    • Sales of €515–530 million
    • Consolidated earnings of €15–20 million

GESCO SE, listed on the Prime Standard, today published its 2025 Annual Report, thereby confirming the preliminary figures announced on 9 March 2026.

The GESCO Group closed the 2025 financial year with sales of €495.0 million and EBIT of €15.5 million. Consolidated earnings after minority interests stood at €9.9 million (previous year: €4.4 million), with earnings per share rising accordingly to €0.96 (previous year: €0.42).

Despite a challenging market environment overall, GESCO improved the quality of its earnings through a range of operational measures in its portfolio companies. The focus was on consistent cost and investment discipline, as well as the further development of the GESCO Business System (GBS).

Equity rose to €272.6 million. The equity ratio thus stood at 60.9% at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. In view of the high geopolitical risks and the continuing weakness in demand, the Group’s focus will remain on securing and strengthening its financial and asset position.

 

Confident outlook for 2026

Despite the continuing very challenging operating environment, the Executive Board expects sales for the current fiscal year to rise to €515–530 million (2025: €495.0 million) and a significant improvement in consolidated earnings (after minority interests) to €15–20 million (2025: €9.9 million).

The 2025 Annual Report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

Today’s annual results press conference begins at 3.00 pm. A video recording of the press conference will be available shortly after the event on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports as well.

 

Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:

  in 2025 2024
Revenue € thousand 494,973 513,809
EBITDA €33,780 36,673
EBIT € thousand €15,496 15,182
Earnings before tax (EBT) € thousand €11,367 9,964
Consolidated net profit after minority interests € thousand 9,928 4,439
Earnings per share 0.96 0.42
Total assets1) 447,350 433,316
Equity1) € thousand €272,621 268,949
Equity ratio1) % 60.9 62.1
Employees1) Number 1,662 1,642
Dividend per share2) 0.20 0.10

1) as at the balance sheet date
2) Dividend proposal to the 2026 Annual General Meeting

 

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

 

Contact

Peter Alex
Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de


15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308420

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308420  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gesco

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gesco

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gesco 14,40 3,23% Gesco

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX wenig verändert-- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begibt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen