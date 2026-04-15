EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook



15.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures for 2025 confirmed: turnover of €495.0 million, consolidated profit of €9.9 million

Outlook for 2026: Sales of €515–530 million Consolidated earnings of €15–20 million



GESCO SE, listed on the Prime Standard, today published its 2025 Annual Report, thereby confirming the preliminary figures announced on 9 March 2026.

The GESCO Group closed the 2025 financial year with sales of €495.0 million and EBIT of €15.5 million. Consolidated earnings after minority interests stood at €9.9 million (previous year: €4.4 million), with earnings per share rising accordingly to €0.96 (previous year: €0.42).

Despite a challenging market environment overall, GESCO improved the quality of its earnings through a range of operational measures in its portfolio companies. The focus was on consistent cost and investment discipline, as well as the further development of the GESCO Business System (GBS).

Equity rose to €272.6 million. The equity ratio thus stood at 60.9% at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. In view of the high geopolitical risks and the continuing weakness in demand, the Group’s focus will remain on securing and strengthening its financial and asset position.

Confident outlook for 2026

Despite the continuing very challenging operating environment, the Executive Board expects sales for the current fiscal year to rise to €515–530 million (2025: €495.0 million) and a significant improvement in consolidated earnings (after minority interests) to €15–20 million (2025: €9.9 million).

The 2025 Annual Report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

Today’s annual results press conference begins at 3.00 pm. A video recording of the press conference will be available shortly after the event on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports as well.

Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:

in 2025 2024 Revenue € thousand 494,973 513,809 EBITDA € €33,780 36,673 EBIT € thousand €15,496 15,182 Earnings before tax (EBT) € thousand €11,367 9,964 Consolidated net profit after minority interests € thousand 9,928 4,439 Earnings per share € 0.96 0.42 Total assets1) € 447,350 433,316 Equity1) € thousand €272,621 268,949 Equity ratio1) % 60.9 62.1 Employees1) Number 1,662 1,642 Dividend per share2) € 0.20 0.10

1) as at the balance sheet date

2) Dividend proposal to the 2026 Annual General Meeting

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

Contact

Peter Alex

Director Investor Relations & Communications



Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de