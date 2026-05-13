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13.05.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2026 three-month report

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
GESCO SE publishes its 2026 three-month report

13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Book-to-bill ratio rises to 1.14
  • Significant increase in profitability
  • Business performance on track

GESCO SE, listed on the Prime Standard, today published its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.

The 2026 financial year continues to be characterised by a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the GESCO Group’s business performance in the first three months of 2026 was in line with expectations.

Incoming orders across the Group rose by 4.6% compared with the same quarter last year to €138.2 million. With sales of €121.0 million, this results in a pleasing book-to-bill ratio of 1.14. Despite sales remaining virtually unchanged compared with the same quarter of the previous year, EBIT improved by 13.1% to €4.6 million. The return on sales improved by 43 basis points to 3.8%.

Group earnings after minority interests, at €2.7 million, was significantly higher than in the same period last year (Q1 2025: €2.0 million). Earnings per share amounted to €0.27 (Q1 2025: €0.19).

The full 2026 three-month report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

A conference call will take place today at 3.00 pm.

 

Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:

in € thousand   1 January 2026 – 31 March 2026   1 January 2025 – 31 March 2025   Change
Incoming orders   138,167   132,087   4.6%
Sales   121,029   121,712   -0.6%
EBITDA   9,275   8,164   13.6%
EBIT   4,636   4,099   13.1%
ROS in %   3.8%   3.4%   43 bp
EBT   3,942   3,155   24.9%
Group earnings1)   2,757   2,018   36.6%
Earnings per share in €   0.27   0.19   36.4%
Closing price in €2)   13.75   16.00   -14.1%
Employees3)   1,645   1,471   11.8%

1) After minority interests
2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date
3) Number as at the balance sheet date, excluding trainees

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group comprising market and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Life Science & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed on the Prime Standard, GESCO provides institutional and private investors with access to a portfolio of hidden champions from the industrial SME sector.
 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Director of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Email: ir@gesco.de
Website: www.gesco.de


13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326552

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326552  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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