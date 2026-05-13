Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
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13.05.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2026 three-month report
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EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
GESCO SE, listed on the Prime Standard, today published its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.
The 2026 financial year continues to be characterised by a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the GESCO Group’s business performance in the first three months of 2026 was in line with expectations.
Incoming orders across the Group rose by 4.6% compared with the same quarter last year to €138.2 million. With sales of €121.0 million, this results in a pleasing book-to-bill ratio of 1.14. Despite sales remaining virtually unchanged compared with the same quarter of the previous year, EBIT improved by 13.1% to €4.6 million. The return on sales improved by 43 basis points to 3.8%.
Group earnings after minority interests, at €2.7 million, was significantly higher than in the same period last year (Q1 2025: €2.0 million). Earnings per share amounted to €0.27 (Q1 2025: €0.19).
The full 2026 three-month report is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
A conference call will take place today at 3.00 pm.
Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group:
1) After minority interests
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group comprising market and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Life Science & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed on the Prime Standard, GESCO provides institutional and private investors with access to a portfolio of hidden champions from the industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326552
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326552 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Gesco
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13.05.26
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2026 three-month report (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht 3-Monatsbericht 2026 (EQS Group)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: Gesco stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2025 und Ausblick 2026 (EQS Group)
|
15.04.26
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes its 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Outlook (EQS Group)
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|Gesco
|14,35
|0,70%
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