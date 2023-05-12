EQS-News: GESCO SE: Successful start to the new business year

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

GESCO SE: Successful start to the new business year



12.05.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Incoming orders continue to exceed sales

Solid quarter-on-quarter increase in sales

Group earnings at a good level

With the publication of its quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2023, GESCO SE, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders listed in the Prime Standard, confirms the preliminary figures and the outlook for the current full year already published on 18 April 2023 at the annual press and analysts' conference.

At 157.5 million, order intake in Q1 2023 was slightly below the record order intake of the first quarter of 2022 ( 168.8 million) and thus follows the slightly gloomier economic situation. Order intake in the Process and Health & Infrastructure Technology segments was below the previous year's level, while it was higher in the Resources Technology segment.

At 6.7 million, Group earnings developed as planned. It should be noted that one-off positive effects made a noticeable contribution in the comparable quarter of 2022. Adjusted for this one-off effect, Group earnings is at a comparable level.

With the established excellence programmes and high agility, we are confident that we will be able to build on the past successful business years and further expand our market shares in the current year. With the solid start to the new financial year behind us, we are confident about the current financial year, despite the well-known general conditions: With consolidated sales in a range of 600 million to 620 million, we expect Group earnings after minority interests in a range of 32.0 million to 34.0 million. This forecast does not, of course, take into account planned acquisitions.

The full interim statement for the first quarter of 2023 is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

GESCO Group key figures (IFRS) 01/01/2023 03/31/2023 01/01/2022 03/31/2022 Change (in %) Incoming orders T 157,500 168,784 -6.7% Sales T 147,270 138,118 6.6% EBITDA T 15,824 17,815 -11.2% EBIT T 11,530 13,343 -13.6% EBIT margin (in %) % 7.8% 9.7% -183 bp EBT T 10,719 14,133 -24.2% Group earnings1) T 6,730 8,821 -23.7% Earnings per share (in ) 0.62 0.81 -23.5% Closing price (in )2) 26.40 23.90 10.5% Employees3) Number 1,890 1,800 5.0%

1) After minority interests. 2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date. 3) Number as at the balance sheet date

