03.03.2026 09:43:24

EQS-News: GFT Advances AI-Driven Banking Transformation, Named ‘Industry Pioneer’ in AI Maturity Matrix

GFT Advances AI-Driven Banking Transformation, Named ‘Industry Pioneer’ in AI Maturity Matrix

03.03.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST
GFT Advances AI-Driven Banking Transformation, Named ‘Industry Pioneer’ in AI Maturity Matrix

Highest maturity classification underscores GFT’s ability to embed AI directly into the execution layer of large-scale, regulated transformation programs.

Stuttgart, 03.03 2026 – GFT Technologies has been named an “Industry Pioneer” by QKS Group in its AI Maturity Matrix Digital Banking Transformation Services, 2026. The classification represents the highest maturity level in the assessment and recognizes GFT’s ability to apply artificial intelligence in large-scale, regulated transformation environments.

Digital banking transformation is often slowed by fragmented modernization programs, rigid legacy systems and low ROI from isolated digital initiatives. GFT addresses these challenges by embedding AI directly into the execution layer of transformation programs.

AI Embedded Across the Software Lifecycle

At the center of this approach is Wynxx, GFT’s enterprise AI platform. Designed for large and highly regulated organizations, the platform integrates generative AI across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). This includes legacy code analysis, automated documentation generation, code testing and correction, as well as support for complex modernization workflows.

“GFT has positioned itself as a frontrunner in applying AI to the execution layer of digital banking transformation, moving beyond experimentation to productized, delivery-embedded intelligence. Through its Wynxx platform, GFT integrates generative AI directly into the software development and modernization lifecycle by automating legacy code analysis, documentation, testing, and transformation workflows that underpin large-scale core and digital modernization programs. This AI-first approach enables banks to accelerate transformation timelines while maintaining governance and human-in-the-loop controls. By embedding AI as a repeatable transformation engine rather than a standalone innovation layer, GFT demonstrates a mature, production-oriented AI strategy that directly translates into faster, more scalable digital banking transformation outcomes,” said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst BFSI, QKS Group.

By combining automation, governance frameworks, and human-in-the-loop controls, the approach delivers measurable impact:

  • 40% productivity increase in development environments
  • Up to 80% faster code correction
  • Up to 85% faster documentation generation
  • Significantly accelerated identification and remediation of security vulnerabilities

 

Scaling AI Responsibly in Regulated Industries

In highly regulated industries such as banking and insurance, AI adoption is not only defined by capability alone—but by control, accountability and regulatory alignment.

Wynxx was built with governance at its core. The platform integrates compliance mechanisms, DevSecOps processes and secure cloud connectivity into a fully auditable framework, ensuring that AI deployment remains transparent, traceable, and secure.

“AI is lowering the cost of building software across the industry. What it does not lower is the cost of failure,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT. “Our focus has been to industrialize responsible AI by embedding it directly into the execution layer of enterprise delivery. This recognition reflects our conviction that in regulated industries, disciplined execution - not experimentation - defines long-term value.“

This governance architecture enables enterprises to scale AI confidently across mission-critical systems, without compromising regulatory integrity or operational resilience.

 

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.

 
Your contacts
 
Press		    
 
Investors		  
Anja Proske
Head of Marketing & Communications GFT Germany
+49 6196 969-2732
anja.proske@gft.com
 		   Andreas Herzog
Group Investor Relations
GFT Technologies SE
+49 711 62042-383
ndreas.herzog@gft.com		  

 

About GFT  

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential. 

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success. 

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange. 

Let’s Go Beyond_ 

www.gft.com
www.gft.com/int/en/blog
www.linkedin.com/company/gft-technologies 
x.com/gft_tech 

 

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

 


Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
14.11.25 GFT Buy Warburg Research
14.11.25 GFT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.25 GFT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.08.25 GFT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.07.25 GFT Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
