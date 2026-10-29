EQS-News: GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud



29.10.2026 / 09:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud

New model transforms processes that handle large volumes of operations and already shows efficiency gains of up to 70%

Stuttgart, October 29, 2026 – Itaú Unibanco, a Brazilian bank, and GFT Technologies have consolidated a new model to move their batch systems to the cloud – essential daily banking routines historically executed on mainframes, the sector’s traditional technology base, that process large volumes of transactions at once, at scheduled times, such as closings, settlements, and reconciliations.

The project is part of the bank’s modernization and cloud migration plan, launched in 2018, which keeps its systems competitive and ready to incorporate new technologies that support services and the development of new products.

The model is based on the Batch2Cloud tool, developed by GFT Technologies in partnership with the bank, and integrated into Wynxx, GFT Technologies’ Generative AI platform. This enables the identification of modernization opportunities, mapping of the environment’s complexity, and effort estimation, allowing technological evolution to occur with predictability, security, and a focus on generating value for customers and operations.



Combining Technology and Expertise

A key part of the strategy was the use of AI agents by Itaú and GFT Technologies’ specialist teams. While the agents perform repetitive tasks, accelerate analyses, and support code generation and validation, professionals remain responsible for technical decisions, solution architecture, and process governance.

This framework, which keeps people at the center of decision-making, has significantly accelerated one of the most complex journeys currently faced by the financial sector: evolving critical applications developed over decades into modern architectures, while preserving business rules and operational continuity. At the same time, it expands the bank’s ability to launch new products, adapt processes, and respond more quickly to customer needs.

In the initial implementation phase, this work model, combined with GFT Technologies’ tools, reduced system migration time by up to 70% and accelerated project delivery by up to 3.3 times.

In the co-creation processes between GFT Technologies and Itaú, all existing solutions at the bank were considered, as well as experiments already carried out by its innovation teams—for example, the use of Code Understanding, a solution developed internally by Zup Innovation, a technology company within the Group, to complement previous agents and provide greater understanding of legacy code. The integration with innovation teams acted as an accelerator, streamlining the project.



Modernization Serving the Customer

By renewing the technological base that supports critical operations, the bank gains agility to respond to customer demands with the personalization and speed they expect. For GFT Technologies, the results at Itaú validate Batch2Cloud as a solution that can be scaled and replicated in similar scenarios.

“Modernizing critical systems is one of the biggest challenges organizations must address to turn AI ambition into real business value. What we have achieved with Itaú shows how AI can become a native part of software engineering, combining automation with deep human expertise to accelerate complex transformations while preserving the governance, quality, and reliability that financial institutions require,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO at GFT Technologies.

"Modernizing our legacy systems and migrating to the cloud are two of the pillars of Itaú’s technology strategy to remain customer-centric, offering what they need, when they need it, with the agility they expect. The integration of AI agents into this flow, supported by our responsible use policies, allows us to move forward without compromising the robustness of the systems that sustain the business," added Douglas Santos, Technology Superintendent at Itaú Unibanco.

With the Wynxx ecosystem and solutions such as Batch2Cloud, AI becomes a native capability of software engineering, enabling financial institutions to modernize critical applications faster, with greater predictability and security, while maintaining the reliability required by the sector.

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.



Your contacts



Press



Investors Francisco Blas Reyes

Global Senior PR Manager

GFT Technologies SE

+34 636 691 781

francisco.blas@gft.com Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com





About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Let’s Go Beyond_