EQS-News: GFT named Leader in QKS Spark Matrix™ 2026 for Insurance Digital Transformation Services, Driving Faster, Lower-Risk Transformation

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Study

GFT named Leader in QKS Spark Matrix™ 2026 for Insurance Digital Transformation Services, Driving Faster, Lower-Risk Transformation



14.04.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST

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GFT named Leader in QKS Spark Matrix™ 2026 for Insurance Digital Transformation Services, Driving Faster, Lower-Risk Transformation

Recognition highlights GFT’s strength in delivering complex transformation at scale with speed and control

Stuttgart, April 14, 2026 – As insurers face growing pressure to modernize legacy systems, scale AI and deliver faster business outcomes, GFT Technologies has been named a Leader in the QKS Spark Matrix™: Insurance Digital Transformation Services 2026. The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates leading providers based on capabilities, differentiation, and market impact – highlighting GFT’s strong competitive positioning and its ability to deliver complex transformation programs faster and with lower risk.

GFT helps insurers move beyond strategy to execution by modernizing core platforms, industrializing AI, and translating transformation into tangible business impact – turning regulatory requirements into a foundation for secure and scalable transformation.

Varun Singh Bisht, Analyst at QKS Group, stated: “GFT combines deep financial services expertise with strong cloud and engineering capabilities to support insurers in complex transformation programs. Its strengths in core system modernization, including Guidewire, combined with AI-driven approaches such as Wynxx, enable insurance organizations to accelerate platform transformation while maintaining control, compliance, and operational stability.”

“Supporting insurers through business-critical transformation is at the core of what we do at GFT – and it’s a domain we are deeply passionate about”, said André Gagné, CEO of GFT Canada. “This recognition highlights the strength of our unique combination of deep insurance expertise, transformation delivery capabilities, and advanced engineering knowledge. We partner with insurers across their entire transformation journey – from initial transformation through continuous optimization – ensuring they maximize business value. With AI further augmenting our services, we are more than ever the partner of choice for insurers looking to scale and modernize their business.”

GFT Drives Scalable End-to-End Transformation in the Insurance Industry

As insurers shift from isolated digital initiatives to enterprise-wide transformation, the ability to deliver at scale has become a critical differentiator. GFT combines deep insurance expertise with advanced engineering capabilities to support clients across the full transformation lifecycle – from core modernization to AI-enabled process optimization and cloud adoption. This approach enables coordinated, end-to-end transformation across front, middle-, and back-office operations. Key elements include modernizing distribution through API-driven and omnichannel platforms, decoupling product logic from legacy systems to accelerate innovation, and embedding AI across core processes such as underwriting and claims.

With its AI platform Wynxx and strong cloud expertise, GFT integrates intelligent automation, governance, and scalable architectures directly into transformation programs, driving higher development productivity while maintaining control in highly regulated environments. Built for complex, regulated insurance environments, GFT ensures regulatory compliance, data governance, security, and operational resilience, adapting seamlessly to the specific requirements of different markets and jurisdictions.

GFT supports large-scale transformation programs across Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, leveraging regional expertise and multilingual delivery to combine global scale with local market proximity.

This approach enables insurance organizations to:

Accelerate core platform modernization

Launch and adapt products faster through modular, configurable architectures

Modernize distribution and improve quote-to-bind and servicing processes

Industrialize AI across underwriting, claims and operations

Reduce delivery risk while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational resilience

In a recent large-scale transformation, GFT, for example, migrated a leading Canadian insurer’s legacy Guidewire platform to the cloud, covering core systems and more than 50 integrations – now enabling significantly faster product launches and reduced operational complexity.

Event Notice: From Recognition to Real-World Impact

GFT translates its transformation capabilities into tangible client impact, enabling insurers to move from strategy to execution at scale. At the Guidewire Insurance Forum Europe 2026, GFT will demonstrate how insurers can leverage Guidewire, AI and cloud technologies to deliver faster, lower-risk outcomes in complex, regulated environments. This builds on GFT’s long-standing Guidewire partnership, which enables tight integration into leading core insurance platforms and ensures seamless execution across large-scale transformation programs.

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.

Your contacts



Press



Investors Anja Proske

Head of Marketing & Communications GFT Germany

+49 6196 969-2732

anja.proske@gft.com

Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com

About GFT

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.