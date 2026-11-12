EQS-News: GFT Technologies Accelerates Growth and Significantly Improves Profitability in the First Nine Months of 2026 – Guidance Raised

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

GFT Technologies Accelerates Growth and Significantly Improves Profitability in the First Nine Months of 2026 – Guidance Raised



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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GFT Technologies Accelerates Growth and Significantly Improves Profitability in the First Nine Months of 2026 – Guidance Raised

Group revenue rises by 7 percent to EUR 700.9 million in the first nine months of 2026

Adjusted EBIT grows significantly by 16 percent to EUR 52.9 million, and EBT rises even more sharply by 24 percent to EUR 40.0 million

Adjusted EBIT margin improves by 0.6 percentage points to 7.6 percent

Latin America drives growth (Americas & APAC segment +15 percent), Europe business gains clear momentum in the third quarter with +5 percent

Wynxx Agentic AI Platform keeps accelerated expansion and generates influenced revenue of EUR 38.1 million in Software Engineering, while Wynxx Business Process Suite contributes EUR 24.3 million

Deutsche Bank selected GFT for its Private Bank core banking modernization in Germany, and Itaú Unibanco deployed Wynxx Batch2Cloud for its AI-Native Modernization program achieving up to 70 percent shorter migration times and up to 3.3x faster project delivery.

Guidance for the full year 2026 raised: Revenue expected to reach EUR 945 million, EBIT adjusted EUR 72 million



Stuttgart, November 12, 2026 – GFT Technologies SE (GFT) has continued the growth course it set at the beginning of the year and achieved further revenue growth with noticeably improved profitability in the first nine months of 2026. Business development gained considerable momentum in the third quarter. As a result, group revenue grew by 7 percent to EUR 700.9 million from January to September 2026. Adjusted for currency effects revenue rose by 5 percent. Driven by strong Q3 earnings, adjusted EBIT improved markedly by 16 percent to EUR 52.9 million, following an 8 percent increase in the first half of the year. The adjusted EBIT margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 7.6 percent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 24 percent to EUR 40.0 million, corresponding to a significant improvement in the EBT margin from 4.9 to 5.7 percent compared with the prior-year period.

“The strong business performance in the third quarter confirms that our AI-centric strategy is delivering operational impact and that our business model rests on a broad foundation. Growth is coming from all industries and key core markets, and the order backlog rose significantly by 22 percent,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies. “A key driver of this is our strategic, AI-centric focus, in which the proprietary Wynxx Agentic AI Platform plays an increasingly important role. Across the entire group, the same standard applies to the quality of growth in an AI-driven market: it must be profitable and sustainable. This is at the center of our mid-term ambition. The strong results delivered give me confidence that we will continue our solid growth momentum with further margin expansion.”

Platform Strength in Practice: Wynxx Earns Further Major Mandates and Partners

The proprietary Wynxx Agentic AI Platform keeps expanding and remains at the center of this development. In Software Engineering, it generated influenced revenue of EUR 38.1 million in the first nine months of 2026 (H1/2026: EUR 24.4 million). With the Wynxx Business Process Suite, GFT has also extended the platform to business processes, which achieved influenced revenue of EUR 24.3 million in the same period (H1/2026: EUR 14.8 million).

A particular milestone was reached in August 2026 with a new partnership between Deutsche Bank and GFT. Deutsche Bank selected GFT as its transformation and systems integration partner for their new core banking platform in its private business in Germany. The bank is relying on Vault Core from Thought Machine, for which GFT is the leading global delivery partner. The project builds on a collaboration between GFT and Deutsche Bank spanning more than 25 years.

Demand for AI-driven modernization is also evident in further mandates. A UK-based Tier 1 group in the real estate and mortgage brokerage business has commissioned GFT to modernize its group finance function using agentic AI and our Forward Deployed Engineer Delivery Model. This approach embeds engineers directly alongside client teams to identify, develop and deploy tailored AI solutions.

At Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private sector bank and one of Latin America’s leading financial institutions, the use of GFT’s Batch2Cloud AI-powered modernization accelerator via Wynxx reduced migration time by up to 70 percent, accelerating project delivery by up to 3.3 times. In addition, a leading German bank has deployed Intelligent Customer Segmentation (ICS) as an AI extension of its Smaragd Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform. It automatically groups clients into clusters based on their transaction patterns, improving analytical accuracy and optimizing compliance processes. Outside the financial services sector, GFT has also expanded its engagement with a leading German cognitive robotics company, extending its AI, data and software engineering service.

GFT has also further strengthened its position through technology partnerships. The company is a launch partner of Google Cloud for Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, a solution for automating complex processes in financial institutions, and thereby strengthens its AI Modernization offering worldwide. GFT has

also been certified by Anthropic as its Certified Services Partner and has been registered by OpenAI as its Select Partner. In addition, the company received the Cloud Excellence Award – Partner of the Year at the Intel Partner Summit Latin America 2026. Beyond its technology partnerships, GFT’s position in banking transformation was recognized by QKS Group, which named GFT as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Banking Services 2026 for the fifth consecutive year.

Growth Across all Sectors and Regions – Latin America Remains the Growth Engine, while the European Business Gains Momentum in the Third Quarter

Demand for AI-driven modernization and cloud-based transformation remains high and continued across all sectors in the first nine months of 2026. The Industry & Others sector recorded the strongest revenue growth at 13 percent, while business with insurance clients grew 7 percent. The banking business also grew significantly, at 6 percent, and accelerated noticeably in the third quarter, compared with 3 percent at the half-year mark.

On a regional level, Latin America remains the growth engine. The Americas & APAC segment achieved revenue growth of 15 percent to EUR 371.5 million, driven primarily by strong growth in Brazil (+36 percent) and Colombia (+35 percent). Revenue in the United States edged up in euro terms and grew 3 percent on a constant-currency basis. As a result, the segment's earnings performance improved overall by 8 percent to EUR 26.6 million.

In the Europe segment, revenue reached EUR 328.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, nearly matching the prior-year level, while the European business gained considerable momentum over the course of the year. The segment posted revenue growth of 5 percent in the third quarter. Its earnings performance improved significantly, by 126 percent, to EUR 24.1 million. Spain maintained its strong growth momentum, with Switzerland also contributing positively. Germany showed improvement, although investment caution persisted, while the United Kingdom returned to year-on-year growth in the third quarter, in line with expectations.

Significantly Higher Profitability Alongside Investments in AI and Sales

With the strong Q3 performance, adjusted EBIT rose by 16 percent to EUR 52.9 million (9M/2025: EUR 45.5 million) in the first nine months of 2026. In the first half, growth had reached 8 percent. The adjusted EBIT margin improved from 7.0 to 7.6 percent. The significant improvement in profitability was driven by further gains in workforce efficiency, lower office rent expenses resulting from optimized use of office space, and positive currency effects, while GFT at the same time made targeted investments in AI and sales. Earnings before taxes (EBT) also increased significantly by 24 percent to EUR 40.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 32.2 million). The EBT margin increased from 4.9 to 5.7 percent. The substantial improvement in the EBT margin reflects not only operational progress but also lower capacity adjustments totaling EUR 5.2 million (9M/2025: EUR 8.1 million), as well as an improved financial result.

“The results for the first nine months of 2026 clearly demonstrate that our business model generates substantial earnings power even as we continue to invest in AI and sales. Efficiency and growth go hand in hand, as reflected in the noticeable improvement in our profitability,” said Jochen Ruetz, CFO and Deputy CEO of GFT Technologies. “The course we have set remains unchanged: we combine cost discipline with the targeted expansion of our AI capabilities. It is precisely this combination that strengthens us for what lies ahead.”

Guidance for 2026 Raised: High Order Backlog Supports Growth Prospects

The order backlog as of September 30 was 22 percent above the prior-year level, underlining GFT's further growth prospects. Against this backdrop and given the continued positive business development in the first nine months, GFT increases its guidance for fiscal year 2026. For the full year, the company now expects revenue to grow by 6 percent to EUR 945 million (plus 5 percent in constant currency to around EUR 930 million) and adjusted EBIT to reach around EUR 72 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.6 percent. EBT is expected to improve by 22 percent to around EUR 56 million, corresponding to an EBT margin of 6 percent. Previously, the company expected currency-adjusted revenue growth of 5 percent to around EUR 930 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 71 million.

With a view to its mid-term ambitions 2029, GFT is responding to a structural shift in the industry. AI is reshaping the economics of IT services. It increases delivery productivity and redefines the relationship between headcount, billable effort, revenue and outcome. Growth will no longer be driven by volume alone, but by the value created for clients.

Against this backdrop, the company is sharpening its M&A strategy, prioritizing value creation and specialized acquisitions with a strong AI-driven strategic fit over scale-driven M&A. It therefore realigns from an absolute revenue target of EUR 1.5 billion to a qualitative target, maintaining its growth momentum while increasing its focus on profitability and value creation. The 2029 profitability ambition of an adjusted EBIT margin of around 9.5 percent is confirmed.

Demand remains strong in the areas where GFT leads: AI-driven modernization, next-generation core banking, cloud transformation and data-driven business models. To capture this potential, the company will deepen its core technology competencies, selectively expand its own platform portfolio and keep raising operational performance, so that growth increasingly translates into earnings.

Key Figures (IFRS)

(Deviations possible due to rounding differences)

In EUR million 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? Revenue 700.9 655.3 7% EBITDA 55.7 49.9 12% Adjusted EBIT1) 52.9 45.5 16% Adjusted EBIT margin (in %) 7.6 7.0 0.6 PP EBIT 42.0 34.9 21% EBT 40.0 32.2 24% Net income 28.5 22.4 27% Earnings per share in EUR 1.11 0.86 29% Operating cash flow 30.5 2.0 >100% Order backlog 396.7 324.4 22% In EUR million 09/30/2026 12/31/2025 Employees (FTE) 11,887 11,772 1% Net liquidity -47.1 -55.2 15% Equity ratio (in %) 46.2 41.1 +5.1 PP

Adjusted for special items from M&A activities, capacity adjustments, share price-based effects in connection with the measurement of variable management compensation, and other extraordinary items.



Further information on the definition of alternative performance measures is provided here on the GFT website.

Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies Source: Tom Maurer/GFT Download image

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.



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Press

Francisco Blas Reyes

Global Senior PR Manager

GFT Technologies SE

+34 636 691 781

francisco.blas@gft.com

Investors

Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com



About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

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