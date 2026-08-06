EQS-News: GFT Technologies Improves Profitability, Scales Up AI Business and Confirms Full-Year Guidance After a Solid First Half

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

GFT Technologies Improves Profitability, Scales Up AI Business and Confirms Full-Year Guidance After a Solid First Half



06.08.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

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GFT Technologies Improves Profitability, Scales Up AI Business and Confirms Full-Year Guidance After a Solid First Half

Solid first-half 2026 performance with revenue growth of 5 percent to EUR 462.6 million

Strong improvement in EBT of 26 percent to EUR 24.0 million and adjusted EBIT of 8 percent to EUR 32.6 million

Main revenue growth markets: Brazil (+38 percent), Colombia (+27 percent), Switzerland (+22 percent), and Spain (+13 percent)

Industry & Others Sector leads growth with (+14 percent), followed by Insurance (+7 percent) and Banking (+3 percent)

Wynxx Agentic AI Platform for Software Engineering gaining strong momentum in Q2 2026, with 38 percent growth quarter-over-quarter, total influenced contract value of EUR 144 million since inception of the product and actual influenced revenue of EUR 24.4 million in first half of 2026

Launch of Wynxx Business Process Assets and Offering with EUR 14.8 million in actual influenced revenue in first half of 2026, six client references and a key program of an Agentic AI Credit Risk platform for a Tier-1 bank in Europe

Order backlog up 18 percent year on year, providing a solid foundation for continued growth

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed: revenue of around EUR 930 million, adjusted EBIT of EUR 71 million and EBT of approximately EUR 56 million

Stuttgart, August 6, 2026 – GFT Technologies SE (GFT) delivered profitable growth in the first half of 2026, increasing both revenue and profitability while continuing to execute its AI-centric strategy successfully. As a result, Group revenue increased by 5 percent to EUR 462.6 million in the first half of 2026, with currency-adjusted growth also amounting to 5 percent. Adjusted EBIT improved by 8 percent to EUR 32.6 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 26 percent to EUR 24.0 million, resulting in a notable improvement in the EBT margin. The performance in the first six months 2026 is fully in line with full-year guidance and underscores the operational strength of GFT’s AI-centric business model.

“Once again, our financial performance confirms that our AI-centric strategy is delivering results – operationally, commercially and geographically. Adoption of our Wynxx Agentic AI platform continues to accelerate, and our clients are achieving measurable AI outcomes in their most critical transformation programs,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies. “GFT is not only a global digital transformation partner for banks, insurance and manufacturing companies. We are increasingly helping industries reimagine their technology and business operations through AI.”

Wynxx Agentic AI Platform Continues to Expand and Scale Up

GFT’s proprietary Wynxx Agentic AI Platform continued to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2026, becoming a measurable revenue driver of GFT’s AI-centric growth strategy. Now deployed by 113 enterprise clients in twelve countries, the total influenced contract value since inception increased by 38 percent compared with the first quarter to more than EUR 144 million, while the actual influenced revenue reached EUR 24.4 million in the first half of 2026.

The Wynxx Platform was also extended into new business areas with the launch of the Wynxx Business Process Assets and Offering, encompassing more than six client references and a key large-scale project of an Agentic AI Credit Risk platform for Tier-1 bank in Europe.

This momentum is reflected in a growing number of strategically significant AI client initiatives, modernization projects and industry transformation programs that further strengthen GFT´s market position. GFT also won six key next-generation core banking programs across Canada, Germany, Poland, and Thailand in collaboration with its partners Thought Machine and Engine by Starling.

GFT also achieved strong commercial traction with its AI Modernization offering, winning more than 20 projects across nine countries covering advisory, mainframe and application modernization initiatives. In addition, GFT secured the strategic project to develop the financial intelligence system of the Brazilian Council for Financial Activities Control (“COAF”), the anti-financial crime authority linked to the Central Bank of Brazil. The project combines the Wynxx Platform with GFT’s Smaragd AML capabilities to help modernize anti-money laundering infrastructure.

Growth Across All Sectors and Strong Momentum in Latin America

GFT continued to capitalize on strong demand for AI-native modernization and cloud transformation in the first half of 2026. Growth extended across all business sectors, underscoring the relevance of GFT’s AI-centric strategy and business model. The Industry & Others sector recorded strong revenue growth of 14 percent. Business with insurance customers also grew by a robust 7 percent, while Banking posted solid growth of 3 percent.

At regional level, Latin America continued to prove a significant growth driver. The Americas & APAC segment increased revenue by 14 percent to EUR 240.4 million, driven by strong growth in Brazil (+38 percent) and Colombia (+27 percent). Revenue in the United States remained stable in euro terms but grew by 7 percent in constant currencies, confirming positive demand in one of GFT’s key strategic markets.

In the Europe segment, revenue declined moderately by 3 percent to EUR 221.7 million. This reflects the continued cautious investment environment in certain markets. With strong growth rates of 22 percent and 13 percent, Switzerland and Spain were the fastest-growing European markets, offsetting the 12 percent decline in Germany. Although the United Kingdom recorded an anticipated 5 percent decline in revenue, the transformation initiated in 2025 has been delivering the expected results, resulting in a strong profitability improvement in first half of 2026.

Further Improvement in Profitability

Adjusted EBIT increased by 8 percent to EUR 32.6 million, improving the adjusted EBIT margin from 6.8 to 7.1 percent. The improvement in profitability was driven by greater personnel efficiency, lower office rental costs due to optimized office space, and reduced negative foreign exchange effects. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 26 percent to EUR 24.0 million, with the EBT margin rising considerably from 4.3 to 5.2 percent. The higher EBT margin reflects not only operational progress but also significantly lower capacity adjustments of EUR 3.5 million.

“The results for the first half of 2026 confirm that our business model is well positioned to withstand a challenging market environment and that we are benefiting from developments in the field of AI. The strong increase in our order backlog provides an excellent starting point for the second half of the year,” said Jochen Ruetz, CFO and Deputy CEO of GFT Technologies. “Our priorities remain unchanged: increasing efficiency, expanding scalability, further strengthening operational excellence, while transforming the company into an AI-native organization. The foundation for this has already been laid.”

2026 Guidance Confirmed: Continued Demand for AI Supports Further Growth

Compared with the previous year, the order backlog increased significantly by 18 percent as of June 30, 2026. The strong order backlog reinforces GFT’s growth prospects. GFT confirms its guidance for fiscal year 2026. The company expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of 5 percent to around EUR 930 million and an increase in adjusted EBIT to EUR 71 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.6 percent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to improve significantly by 21 percent to approximately EUR 56 million, corresponding to an EBT margin of 6 percent.

Growth is expected to continue to be driven by strong demand for AI-native modernization, next-generation core banking implementations, cloud transformation and data-driven business models. To consistently leverage these growth opportunities, GFT will further deepen its core technological competencies, systematically expand its offering of proprietary platform solutions and continue to increase its operational performance to achieve sustainable economies of scale. In addition, GFT will continue to invest selectively in marketing and sales in selected strategic growth markets to consolidate its growth momentum over the medium and long term.

Key Figures (IFRS)

(Deviations possible due to rounding differences)

In EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Revenue 462.6 441.5 5% EBITDA 34.8 30.9 13% Adjusted EBIT1) 32.6 30.1 8% Adjusted EBIT margin (in %) 7.1 6.8 0.3 PP EBIT 25.8 20.7 25% EBT 24.0 19.0 26% Net income 17.1 13.5 27% Earnings per share in EUR 0.67 0.51 31% Operating cash flow -1.0 -9.2 89% Order backlog 483.5 410.3 18% In EUR million 06/30/2026 12/31/2025 Employees (FTE) 11,805 11,772 0% Net liquidity -75.0 -55.2 36% Equity ratio (in %) 44% 41% 3 PP

Adjusted for special items from M&A activities, capacity adjustments, share price-based effects in connection with the measurement of variable management compensation, and other extraordinary items.



Further information on the definition of alternative performance measures is provided here on the GFT website.

Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Source: Tom Maurer/GFT

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Anja Proske

Head of Marketing &

Communications Germany

GFT Technologies SE

+49 6196 969-2732

anja.proske@gft.com

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Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com



About GFT

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

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