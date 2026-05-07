EQS-News: GFT Technologies Reports a Solid Start to 2026 and Continues Growth Trajectory with Improved Profitability

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

GFT Technologies Reports a Solid Start to 2026 and Continues Growth Trajectory with Improved Profitability



07.05.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

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GFT Technologies Reports a Solid Start to 2026 and Continues Growth Trajectory with Improved Profitability

Solid start to the year with revenue growth of 5 percent at constant currencies to EUR 229.5 million, in line with 2026 full-year guidance

Significant increase in EBT and adjusted EBIT with 20 percent growth to EUR 12.0 million and 7 percent to EUR 16.1 million respectively

Robust growth in Brazil (+33 percent) and Colombia (+20 percent); complemented by solid growth in Spain (+9 percent) and the USA (+8 percent at constant currencies)

Growth across all sectors: Driven by double-digit growth in Industry & Others (+15 percent), alongside continued growth in Insurance (+6 percent) and Banking (+1 percent)

Wynxx Agentic AI Platform continues to scale rapidly as a core growth driver for GFT, with influenced contract value exceeding EUR100million and growing adoption across enterprise clients

Major client wins highlight GFT’s proven execution capabilities in strategic growth areas, as demonstrated by an SAP contract exceeding EUR 18 million secured with a Tier-1 client in Brazil following the Megawork integration

GFT’s global leading positioning is recognised by Google Cloud, awarding GFT the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for "Infrastructure Modernization: Latin America"

2026 guidance confirmed in an evolving market environment

Stuttgart, May 7, 2026 – GFT Technologies SE (GFT) continued on its growth path in the first quarter of 2026, delivering solid revenue and earnings growth and higher profitability while scaling its Wynxx Agentic AI platform. Group revenue increased by 3 percent to EUR 229.5 million; at constant exchange rates, growth amounted to 5 percent. EBT was up 20 percent to EUR 12.0 million and adjusted EBIT rose by 7 percent to EUR 16.1 million. GFT’s strong business performance in the first quarter is in line with the 2026 full-year guidance.

The first-quarter 2026 results show that GFT is delivering solid and profitable growth even in a dynamic market environment shaped by accelerated technology shifts and geopolitical developments. Driven by sustained demand for AI-Native modernization, cloud-based transformation and scalable platform solutions, GFT is further strengthening its position in strategically important growth areas and laying the foundation for continued expansion.

“The solid financial performance in the first quarter is fully in line with our expectations and confirms that we are executing our AI-centric strategy with discipline. Companies are increasingly moving beyond experimentation and integrating AI systematically into large-scale modernization programs,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies. “GFT is well positioned in this space, combining technological excellence, deep industry expertise and global delivery capabilities. With our Wynxx Agentic AI Platform, we help clients execute complex modernization programs faster, more securely and with clear business value.”

Wynxx Agentic AI Platform and Industry Expertise Drive Growth

At the center of GFT’s AI-centric growth strategy is its proprietary Wynxx Agentic AI Platform, which GFT continued to scale in the first quarter of 2026. By the end of the quarter, the platform had been rolled out across eleven countries and was established with 105 enterprise clients, up from eight countries and 92 clients at year-end 2025. The total influenced contract value of Wynxx exceeded EUR 104 million in the first quarter of 2026 – representing significant growth of around 48 percent. Wynxx enables enterprises to accelerate large-scale software development projects and complex legacy modernization programs and is an integral component of GFT’s AI-centric strategy.



GFT further strengthened its position with Tier-1 clients by securing a major SAP contract through its companies’ recent acquisition Megawork, with a total contract value of more than EUR 18 million. GFT’s strong execution capabilities, deep expertise in regulated industries and global delivery footprint continue to be recognized by leading industry analysts. GFT recently won the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award in the “Infrastructure Modernization: Latin America” category. This prestigious global distinction highlights the leading position of GFT in the Latin American growth market. The company was also named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Core Banking Implementation Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, an “Industry Pioneer” in the AI Maturity Matrix for Digital Banking Transformation Services 2026, and a “Leader” in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ 2026 for Insurance Digital Transformation Services. These recognitions highlight GFT’s ability to deliver cloud-native transformation and AI-driven modernization programs in regulated industries at speed and scale.

Growth Across All Sectors

GFT continues to benefit across all sectors from strong demand for AI-Native modernization and cloud transformation. Revenue increased in the first quarter of 2026 by 3 percent to EUR 229.5 million (prior year: EUR 221.9 million); at constant exchange rates, growth amounted to 5 percent. The sector Industry & Others developed significantly, recording revenue growth of 15 percent year-on-year. Business with insurance clients increased by 6 percent, while Banking returned to slight growth of 1 percent.

At the regional level, the first quarter of 2026 presented a more differentiated picture. Following the adjustment of its segment structure at the beginning of the year, GFT now reports the segments “Americas & APAC” and “Europe”; prior-year figures have been restated accordingly. Americas & APAC proved to be the key growth driver, with revenue rising by 12 percent to EUR 117.4 million (prior year: EUR 105.2 million), supported by the robust performance in Brazil (+33 percent) and Colombia (+20 percent). In the United States, revenue was nearly stable in Euro terms, at constant exchange rates the market recorded growth of 8 percent.

In the Europe segment, which includes the United Kingdom, revenue declined slightly by 4 percent to EUR 111.9 million (prior year: EUR 116.5 million). Positive contributions from Spain (+9 percent) were offset by declines in Germany (-10 percent), Italy (-1 percent) and the United Kingdom (-4 percent). The development in Europe therefore reflects a still cautious investment environment in certain markets.

Significantly Improved Profitability

Adjusted EBIT rose by 7 percent to EUR 16.1 million (prior year: EUR 15.1 million), with the adjusted EBIT margin improving from 6.8 to 7.0 percent. The improvement in profitability was supported by higher personnel efficiency, lower office rental costs resulting from optimized office space, and reduced adverse currency effects. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 20 percent to EUR 12.0 million (prior year: EUR 10.0 million), with the EBT margin rising significantly from 4.5 to 5.2 percent. The clear EBT margin improvement reflects not only operational improvements, but also lower capacity adjustments especially related to the successful ongoing transformation process in the United Kingdom.

“The business development in the first quarter shows that our growth is built on a broad operational foundation. The order backlog, which is 11 percent higher year-on-year supports our growth ambitions for 2026 – despite the ongoing geopolitical developments,” said Jochen Ruetz, CFO and Deputy CEO of GFT Technologies. “At the same time, profitability improved significantly, driven by operational progress as well as lower capacity adjustments.”

2026 Outlook Confirmed: Revenue Growth with Continued AI Expansion

Against the backdrop of a still challenging macroeconomic environment and increased geopolitical developments, GFT still expects constant-currency revenue growth of 5 percent to around EUR 930 million for the 2026 financial year. Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase to EUR 71 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.6 percent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to improve significantly by 21 percent to around EUR 56 million, corresponding to an EBT margin of 6 percent.

Momentum is expected from sustained strong demand for AI-Native modernization, next-generation core banking implementations, cloud transformation and data-driven business models. To capture this potential, GFT will continue to sharpen its technological expertise, systematically expand its portfolio of platform solutions and further evolve its operating model to realize additional scaling potential efficiently. At the same time, GFT is selectively strengthening marketing and sales in strategically important growth markets to further build medium- and long-term growth momentum.

Key Figures (IFRS)

(Deviations possible due to rounding differences)

In EUR million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 ? Revenue 229.52 221.91 3% EBITDA 17.23 15.99 8% Adjusted EBIT1) 16.11 15.09 7% Adjusted EBIT margin (in %) 7.0 6.8 0.2 PP EBIT 12.76 10.82 18% EBT 12.00 10.01 20% Net income 8.58 7.09 21% Earnings per share in EUR 0.34 0.27 26% Operating cash flow 4.39 -4.31 >100% Order backlog 512.14 462.25 11% In EUR million 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 Employees (FTE) 11,645 11,772 -1% Net liquidity -53.7 -55.2 3% Equity ratio (in %) 45% 41% 4 PP

Adjusted for special items from M&A activities, capacity adjustments, share price-based effects in connection with the measurement of variable management compensation, and other extraordinary items.

Further information on the definition of alternative performance measures is provided here on the GFT website.

Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Source: Tom Maurer/GFT

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Anja Proske

Head of Marketing &

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GFT Technologies SE

+49 6196 969-2732

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Andreas Herzog

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GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com

About GFT

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

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