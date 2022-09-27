|
27.09.2022 07:00:08
EQS-News: Gigaset AG remains on track in a challenging environment. Slight increase in revenues, sharp improvement in earnings Gigaset AG presents 2022 half-yearly report.
Press release
Bocholt, September 27, 2022 Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today published its report for the second quarter and the first half of 2022. Despite the overall economically challenging situation caused by the ongoing Corona pandemic and the resulting shortage of materials, the fighting in Ukraine, as well as interest rate increases, Inflation and recession fears, the company recorded a slight increase in sales in the second quarter (+1.3%). EBITDA for the period April to June 2022 doubled to 5.3 million. Revenues in the first half of the year also rose slightly by 1,4 % and were thus in line with the expectations the company had communicated. EBITDA increased far more sharply by 37.2%.
Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were 52.2 million, compared with 51.5 million in Q2 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) doubled year over year to 5.3 million (Q2 2021: 2.7 million). Revenues in the first half of 2022 rose slightly to 103.4 million following 102.0 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA in the first half of 2022 was 5.8 million, well up on the previous year (H1 2021: 4.2 million), despite the fact that material costs increased further as a result of higher material and commodity prices. However, personnel expenses were reduced slightly.
Despite the ongoing adverse conditions, Gigaset has displayed a high degree of resilience. We identified changes in the economic environment at an early stage and took appropriate countermeasures. Flexibility and powerful performance are our tools for ensuring Gigaset AGs success even in rough seas. We will continue to rely on these strengths in the future, as we see increasing economic headwinds emerging on top of the ongoing supply bottlenecks, said Klaus Weßing, CEO of Gigaset AG, on Tuesday in Bocholt.
Performance by segments
The market for fixed-line telephony remains challenging. The expected further decline is also reflected in sales, which were again negatively impacted in 2022 by the special effect of insufficient components: At the Phones segment, they fell in the first half of 2022 by 10.0% to 63.3 million, compared to 70.3 million in same period of the previous year.
The Smartphones segment is in very good shape. It continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis and grew its revenues to 9.6 million a significant increase of 17.1% compared to the same period of the previous year (H1 2021: 8.2 million).
The Smart Home segment remains challenging. Revenues in the first half fell by 25.0% to 0.6 million following 0.8 million in the same period of the previous year. From Gigaset's perspective, this development is not satisfactory. The company is endeavoring to counteract the current persistent fears of recession, which are depressing consumer sentiment and turning products such as smart home solutions into optional luxury purchases in times of rising costs for ancillary expenses such as electricity and gas, and to address new sales channels through partnerships in the B2B segment.
In contrast, revenues in the Professional segment with business customers were very pleasing in the first half of 2022, climbing to 29.9 million. That is a strong year-on-year increase of 31.7 % (H1 2021: 22.7 million).
Given the overall situation, were pretty satisfied with the half-year figures, says Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. "Above all, the significant improvement in earnings shows weve steered Gigaset well through the unprecedented crises of the recent past on the back of our business strategy and appropriate measures. After two years of the coronavirus crisis, the supply chain problems that continue to this day were also a challenge for Gigaset, and the war in Ukraine is leaving further deep scars on the macroeconomic environment. Were all the more pleased that two of our four segments, Smartphones and Professional, nevertheless performed highly positively in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period of the previous year.
Explanations on the outlook for 2022
Consequently, Gigaset also continues to see itself significantly dependent on external factors beyond its control in other words, decisions by governments on economic sanctions or new measures to combat coronavirus.
The greatest uncertainty continues to be in the area of material availability. It may not be possible to constantly ensure full utilization of production capacities as a result of existing shortages (such as for chipsets) on the procurement market. There is still no clear picture of what will happen moving ahead as regards the supply of semiconductors. However, Gigasets long-standing, established business relationships with partners will help it ensure a sufficient supply of materials.
General statement by the Executive Board for 2022
The complete report on the second quarter and first half of 2022 can be downloaded here.
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in more than 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT cordless phones, but also Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications, and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. A hallmark of the company with its long and rich tradition is products Made in Germany. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also has a software development center in Wrocaw, Poland, and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
