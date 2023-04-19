EQS-News: Gigaset focuses on B2B with Smart Care Portfolio: Significantly expanded product portfolio to be presented at Altenpflege Messe 2023

EQS-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press Release

Bocholt, April 19th, 2023



Gigaset focuses on B2B with Smart Care Portfolio

Significantly expanded product portfolio to be presented at Altenpflege Messe 2023

Gigaset, a leading smart home company, announces a strategic realignment in the smart care sector. After five years of experience in the consumer market, Gigaset is now making its expertise and innovative technology available to B2B customers. As an OEM and hardware partner, Gigaset wants to provide service providers who offer services and value-added services for the elderly or people in need of assistance with the right solutions.

The new Gigaset Smart Care strategy is now aimed specifically at B2B customers and service providers in the smart home and AAL market. The aim is to offer them innovative hardware and software solutions so that they can scale their value-added solutions with the help of reliable technology "Made in Germany". A first example of successful cooperation in the B2B2C segment is the partnership with BeHome, a provider of assistance and care services. Gigaset has already been providing hardware for BeHome's innovative care concepts since August 2022.

Edgar Schollmeyer, VP Smart Care at Gigaset, emphasises the importance of the new strategic direction: "Our experience in the B2C market has shown us that we have great potential in the B2B segment. With our new orientation, we want to use our technology and expertise to best support service providers who offer value-added services in the Ambient Assisted Living or elderly care segment. In this context, we are also visiting the geriatric care trade fair in Nuremberg for the first time this year. The largest trade fair in the world is the ideal place to present our innovative products and solutions to a broad professional audience and to address new partners."

Technological added value for healthcare providers and nursing services

Care services and emergency call providers benefit from the new Smart Care portfolio through the development of new target groups, increased security for those in need of care and the possibility to easily involve other people such as service providers, family and caregivers in care and nursing. Individual settings and the protection of sensitive data round off the offer.

A reliable, radio-based alarm system makes it possible to react quickly to critical situations in an emergency. In this way, the safety of the persons to be cared for can be increased. Targeted care is supported by intelligent alarms that can be triggered manually, for example via the emergency call button, as well as by sensors that detect various situations, such as leaving the house or lack of activity over a longer period of time.

The web-based alarm and system management tool, the Smart Care Cockpit, enables flexible integration of the system into the existing service landscape of healthcare providers and offers a variety of advantages such as easy-to-use alarm management, always up-to-date information on the technical availability of the system and components, and easy installation of the sensors without drilling or cable management.

As the Smart Care System is individually adaptable, it is suitable for certified home emergency call systems, i.e. persons with a care degree, as well as a more cost-effective solution for persons without a care degree. Thanks to its modular design, the system can be expanded as needed to integrate additional Smart Home functions such as heating control or alarms in case of burglary, smoke or water leakage.

Gigaset attaches great importance to data security at all levels. Protected data transmission in the home and secure connections to the cloud are guaranteed by DECT ULE radio technology and VPN tunnels. The Gigaset Cloud, which is operated on strictly secured German servers in Frankfurt am Main, ensures that all relevant information is securely passed on to the app or the Smart Care Cockpit and that sensor data is processed independently of personal data.

Presentation of the B2B portfolio at the geriatric care trade fair in Nuremberg

The new strategy and the corresponding Gigaset Smart Care product portfolio will be presented for the first time at the Altenpflegemesse, the leading trade fair for care and nursing in the German-speaking region. The fair will take place from 25 to 27 April 2023 and will provide a platform for exchange and networking among professionals from the care sector. Gigaset will be exhibiting its products and solutions in Hall 09 "Space and Technology" at Stand E22. Visitors will be able to find out about the latest developments and innovations in smart care and talk to Gigaset experts.

