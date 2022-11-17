|
EQS-News: Gigaset Fusion: Innovative and elegant all-rounder. The all-in-one phone system for SOHO and SMEs with professional telephony functions and innovative extras
Innovative and elegant all-rounder: Gigaset Fusion
Gigaset is pushing the boundaries of business telephony: Fusion is a combination of desktop phone, DECT base station, PBX phone system and Smart Home base. With its wide range of functions, the device is ideal for small offices, doctors offices, law offices, agencies, and the demanding home office. All the settings and functions can be configured via a web-based interface and operated using the touch-and-swipe display. Different integrated interfaces provide maximum flexibility for connecting external devices. Even before the launch, Gigaset Fusion, together with the newly programmed Web UI, already received the iF Design Award 2022 back in May.
That also applies in millions of micro-enterprises in the European Union with less than ten employees that are adapting to the new situation. Many of these enterprises are currently trying to optimize their costs in the strained economic situation, says Thomas Kopowski, the responsible product manager at Gigaset. Most of all, they want intelligent telecommunications solutions without major infrastructures. It is for them and many others that we have developed Gigaset Fusion a device that combines everything thats needed in the SOHO and SME segment.
Complex technology, easy to use
Usability comes first, says Armin Kanani, Head of Design at Gigaset. We programmed our own Web UI to be able to set up this host of functions with ease. And the interface for the touch-and-swipe display is also a new development. We wanted use to be as intuitive as possible. That means the three main displays can be customized, the up to 72 display keys assigned, and connectivity set up. Various installation assistants help in that process.
A communications multi-talent in an elegant design
The integrated PBX phone system is designed for up to 20 users. It makes no difference whether mobile devices or permanently installed SIP desktop phones are connected to the system. At the same time, it ensures secure connections via SRTP/SIPS/TLS, LDAP(S) and HTTPS. Up to eight handsets can be connected via the integrated DECT base station and up to four calls conducted in parallel. Access to Google & Microsoft 365 contacts is also possible.
Cost-efficient in small enterprises
Fusion saves voice messages and contact details locally they can then be downloaded centrally. Use of cloud services is possible but not essential. The Gigaset.net servers are located in Germany. The data is stored securely in accordance with stringent EU rules and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
With the Gigaset DX800A all in one, we offered a technically versatile and flexible solution for more than 10 years, dominating the small office and home office market, says Ralf Lueb, SVP Global Sales at Gigaset. Fusion will remind many users of the DX800A. On the technical front, however, we now offer whole new opportunities and the sophisticated design will also help us to access new target groups and applications areas.
Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in more than 50 countries. Its business activities also comprise an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions for security, convenience, energy management and care, DECT IP-based stationary and mobile telephony solutions, and as well as single- and multi-cell systems for small, medium-sized and large enterprises.
