EQS-News: GK Software continues strong growth in the Cloud

EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results

GK Software continues strong growth in the Cloud



14.11.2022 / 10:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures project a revenue growth of 18 percent

EBIT increases by 50 percent

Despite an increasingly difficult market environment, preliminary figures show GK Software SE continuing on its strong growth track. In comparison to the previous year, revenue in the first nine months of the financial year 2022 have increased by 18.1 percent to 113.04 million euros (9M 2021= 95.74 million euros).

EBITDA reached 22.24 million euros, compared to 17.24 million euros in the previous year (adjusted for the one-off effect of the sale of AWEK microdata). EBIT increased by almost 50 percent and stood at 17.19 million euros in comparison to an adjusted 11.48 million euros in the previous year.

Based on these results, the EBIT-margin (on sales) after nine months in the fiscal year 2022 reached 15.2 percent (9M 2021, adjusted: 12.0 percent).

The increase in revenue and earnings is based on growing Saas-revenue, as well as strong existing customer business and traditional software license revenue with new clients.

Based on the results achieved already as well as the outlook for the remaining months in 2022, the Management Board confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2022 as well as the medium-term outlook until the end of fiscal year 2023.

The nine-month announcement is scheduled to be published on November 28, 2022.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, prudsys AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

GK Software SE

Dr. René Schiller

Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264

Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15

E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com