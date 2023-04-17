EQS-News: GK Software: Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end

EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Offer

GK Software: Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end



17.04.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST

Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, which submitted a voluntary public offer for GK Software SE, reiterated today (on April 17, 2023) that the offer period for the voluntary public tender offer will end on April 20, 2023. Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd. has offered to pay all shareholders of GK Software EUR 190.00 per share in cash.

The acceptance rate as of April 14, 2023, 18 hrs (CEST), is approximately 44.20 percent of the total share capital (including the irrevocable tender commitments of 40.65 percent). Fujitsu stated today that it will not increase the offer price or otherwise amend the offer, and will not make a new offer if the current offer does not meet the minimum acceptance threshold. All requisite merger control and foreign approvals have already been obtained, ensuring a speedy settlement of the offer and prompt payment to shareholders.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of GK Software continue to recommend that shareholders accept the offer. Both boards are of the opinion that the offer by Fujitsu as a strategic investor offers the best opportunities for securing the further global growth of GK Software in the interest of all stakeholders.

