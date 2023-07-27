EQS-News: GK Software SE: Delisting of shares of GK Software SE will take place at the end of 1 August 2023

EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Delisting

Today, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed GK Software SE ("GK Software") that the application for the revocation of the admission of the shares of GK Software to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) has been granted. The delisting will be effective as of the end of 1 August 2023. Thereafter, the shares of GK Software (ISIN: DE0007571424, WKN: 757142) can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The acceptance period of the delisting offer of Fujitsu ND Solutions AG ended on 14 June 2023. The delisting offer was completed on 22 June 2023.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 152.1 million EURO in 2022. GK was founded in 1990. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 16 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences. On 19 June 2023, Fujitsu Ltd. announced that it holds 72.07 percent of the shares in GK Software SE through its subsidiary, ND Fujitsu Solutions AG, Munich.

