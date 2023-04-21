|
21.04.2023 17:44:41
EQS-News: GK Software SE: Fujitsu's voluntary public takeover offer successful: minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent exceeded
|
EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Fujitsu announced today that the minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent set in the voluntary public takeover offer of Fujitsu ND Solutions AG has been exceeded by the end of the acceptance period on April 20, 2022, 24:00 (CEST). According to the bidder company, the result of the offer is expected to be announced on April 25, 2023.
Shareholders who have not tendered their shares can still accept the offer during the further acceptance period provided for by law, which is expected to begin on 26 April 2023 and end on 9 May 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST). In their joint reasoned opinion on the takeover offer of Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, as required by law, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of GK Software SE had described the amount of the offer price of 190 per share as fair and reasonable and recommended its acceptance to the shareholders. The takeover offer is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2023. The regulatory approvals have already been obtained.
All information about the offer can be found at: https://www.nd-offer.de/
About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.
Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SEDr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com
21.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1614303
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1614303 21.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GK SOFTWARE SE
|193,00
|2,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.