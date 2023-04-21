EQS-News: GK Software SE: Fujitsu's voluntary public takeover offer successful: minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent exceeded

EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Takeover

GK Software SE: Fujitsu's voluntary public takeover offer successful: minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent exceeded



21.04.2023 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Fujitsu will become the new majority owner of GK Software SE

Additional statutory acceptance period expected to start on 26 April 2023 and end on 9 May 2023

Fujitsu announced today that the minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent set in the voluntary public takeover offer of Fujitsu ND Solutions AG has been exceeded by the end of the acceptance period on April 20, 2022, 24:00 (CEST). According to the bidder company, the result of the offer is expected to be announced on April 25, 2023.

Shareholders who have not tendered their shares can still accept the offer during the further acceptance period provided for by law, which is expected to begin on 26 April 2023 and end on 9 May 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST). In their joint reasoned opinion on the takeover offer of Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, as required by law, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of GK Software SE had described the amount of the offer price of 190 per share as fair and reasonable and recommended its acceptance to the shareholders. The takeover offer is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2023. The regulatory approvals have already been obtained.

All information about the offer can be found at: https://www.nd-offer.de/

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

GK Software SE